Peter Obi, Seyi Makinde and Dino Melaye attended an all-night service at Dunamis International Gospel Centre in Abuja

Church founder Paul Enenche called politicians from five parties to the altar for a special prayer session at about 1am

The prayer session included requests for INEC to conduct the 2027 elections properly and for a violence-free outcome

Abuja, FCT - Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), and Seyi Makinde, governor of Oyo state and presidential candidate of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), were among prominent politicians who gathered at the Dunamis International Gospel Centre in Abuja for an all-night church service on Friday, November 27.

Dino Melaye, a chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), was also present at the event, which formed part of activities marking the church's 30th anniversary celebrations.

Peter Obi, Seyi Makinde and Dino Melaye attend an all-night prayer service at Dunamis International Gospel Centre in Abuja. Photo: @Thyzeek

Source: Twitter

2027: Politicians from five parties hold hands at the altar

At around 1am on Saturday, November 28, Paul Enenche, founder of the Dunamis International Gospel Centre, invited Obi, Makinde and Melaye to the altar for a dedicated prayer session focused on Nigeria and the conduct of the 2027 general election. They were subsequently joined by an aide representing Sheriff Oborevwori, governor of Delta state, who stood in for the All Progressives Congress (APC), and a church member affiliated with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

With representatives of five political parties assembled, Enenche asked them to hold hands as he led the congregation in prayer.

What they prayed for ahead of 2027

The prayer points covered several concerns around the upcoming elections. The congregation asked for God's will to prevail in Nigeria and called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to manage the polls properly. They also prayed for the smooth functioning of electoral technology, including the bimodal voter accreditation system (BVAS), the INEC result viewing portal (IReV) and internet connectivity during voting. A credible election free from bloodshed, crisis and post-election violence was another key request.

Enenche used the occasion to remind the politicians that earthly life is temporary and that they would one day stand before God to account for how they exercised the power given to them. He also noted that every genuine church naturally has members who belong to different political parties.

The cleric then asked the politicians to shake hands and embrace each other as a public gesture that no bitterness existed between them.

Cleric predicts winner of 2027 presidential election

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Prophet Godwin Ikuru, the founder of Jehovah Eye Salvation Ministry, declared that President Bola Tinubu will win the 2027 presidential election.

Prophet Ikuru made the declaration on his Facebook page on Tuesday, November 10, 2026, expressing confidence in his words and describing himself as a voice of authority. The preacher is an open supporter of President Tinubu.

Source: Legit.ng