Isaac Binuyo gained admission to study Medicine and Surgery at the University of Ilorin after completing his secondary education at Federal Government College, Ilorin

Binuyo showed off his UTME result, alongside screenshots of his WAEC results and letter of admission from UNILORIN

He also posted his WAEC results, which included five A1s and four Bs, drawing attention and congratulations on LinkedIn

Isaac Binuyo, a Nigerian student from Federal Government College, Ilorin, has gone viral on LinkedIn after sharing his admission letter to study Medicine and Surgery at the University of Ilorin alongside his impressive WAEC and UTME results.

In a post published in October 2026, Binuyo announced that the University of Ilorin had offered him a place to study MB;BS for the 2026/2027 academic session.

A boy who gained admission to study medicine in UNILORIN posts WAEC and JAMB results. Photo: LinkedIn/ Isaac Binuyo

Source: UGC

He shared screenshots of his UTME result and his WAEC certificate to mark the moment, and the figures quickly caught the attention of his followers.

UNILORIN medicine student shares UTME and WAEC Results

His 2026 UTME result, retrieved via SMS, showed a total aggregate score of 330 out of 400. The breakdown read: English Language 63, Physics 96, Biology 75, and Chemistry 96.

His WAEC result from Federal Government College, Ilorin, was equally strong, recording five A1s in Civic Education, General Mathematics, Biology, Chemistry, and Computer Studies, alongside Bs in Economics, English Language, Physics, and Animal Husbandry.

Binuyo credited much of his preparation to his time at Adams College Lagos, where he sat monthly mock examinations and received mentorship from Mr Adams Adebola. He also acknowledged his teachers at Federal Government College, Ilorin, for laying his academic foundation. In his post, he reserved his warmest words for his parents, describing their prayers and sacrifices as central to everything he achieved.

Boy gains admission to study medicine in UNILORIN

Reflecting on his journey, Binuyo described it as one shaped by patience, uncertainty, and faith. He wrote about moments of simply trusting the outcome to God while continuing to put in the work required. The admission letter from the University of Ilorin, dated 24 October 2026, confirmed the offer and directed him to download his official admission letter from the candidate portal.

He was candid about what lies ahead, writing that he understands gaining admission is only the beginning and that the road through medical school will demand discipline, humility, and consistency.

His LinkedIn post closed with a commitment to making the most of the opportunity and, in his words, becoming a blessing to others through the profession.

Reactions as UNILORIN grants boy medicine admission

AbdulGafar Kasali said:

"Wishing you a rewarding and fulfilling journey through medical school. Enjoy every stage of it, and all the very best!"

Temidayo Kolawole said:

"Congratulations and well-done Scholar"

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan, while another graduate staged a one-man protest over unemployment.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng