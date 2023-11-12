Most realistic painting in the world: 10 lifelike works of art

Numerous well-known hyperrealist artists are talented and have astonished the world with the kind of drawings they produce. Hyperrealism is a style of art that strives to appear real in the real world and can be compared to a real photograph. Check out some of the best, most realistic paintings in the world today.

Some of the most realistic paintings in the world by Pedro Campos. Photo: @pedrocampos_art on Instagram (modified by author)

Realistic painting continues to thrive as a style, and many artists are achieving various drawings by incorporating elements of hyperrealism, photorealism, and even exploring new mediums such as digital painting.

Most realistic painting in the world

Many artists are exploring hyperrealism. One great aspect of such paintings is the artist's dedication to capturing everything in depth. While some use pencil, others have also mastered the oil painting technique. Check out some of the top 10 most realistic drawings in the world.

1. Salute to Summer by Eric Christensen

Salute to Summer by Eric Christensen. Photo: @ericchristensenfineart on Instagram (modified by author)

Eric is one of the most talented, realistic artists who began painting professionally in 1992. Eric Christensen invented a watercolour technique that allows him to create images of vibrant colour that go beyond the look and depth of a high-quality photograph.

Eric Christensen's work is highly sought after, often by collectors of his creations. His Salute to Summer artwork features a bounty of tree-picked cherries and the first crop of strawberries with a block of fresh and creamy brie cheese.

All this is accompanied by a special glass of Bordeaux Blend. The set of the still life gives the glow of a warm and relaxed evening inspired by a raised glass and toast: “Salute to Summer”

2. Bibliotheques by John-Mark Gleadow

Bibliotheques by John-Mark Gleadow. Photo: @johnmarkgleadow on Instagram (modified by author)

John-Mark Gleadow was born in Delaware and earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Painting from the University of Delaware in 1998. His paintings look like something straight out of a bibliophile's Instagram.

His paintings frequently feature a stack of books on a shelf. Gleadow's hyperrealistic painting is made on canvas using oil. He favours oils due to their richness and durability. John-Mark Gleadow had early success as an artist, and his work is highly known internationally.

3. Implosion pencil drawing by Diego Fazio

Implosion pencil drawing by Diego Fazio. Photo: @diegokoi on Instagram (modified by author)

Diego began by drawing the Koi fish, later moving on to portraits. He mastered various techniques, transforming his work into a mixture of real and unreal.

His pencil drawing is considered one of the most detailed paintings in the world. He displays a technique characterised by extreme precision and attention to detail. The implosion painting depicts a woman covering one side of her face with white clothing.

What does Diego Fazio use? He uses one of the basic drawing techniques – pencil on paper. While many people tend to doubt his work, he has made them believe him by tracking his progress.

He has shown in galleries and art festivals worldwide, receiving numerous awards. His works can be found in collections from the United States to France, Colombia and Singapore.

4. Smirk by Alyssa Monks

Smirk by Alyssa Monks. Photo: @alyssamonks on Instagram (modified by author)

Alyssa Monks holds an MFA in painting from the New York Academy of Art Graduate School of Figurative Art. She is famously known for creating some of the most realistic paintings.

She describes her work as follows:

Using filters such as glass, vinyl, water, and steam, I distort the body in shallow painted spaces. These filters allow for large areas of abstract design - islands of colour with activated surfaces - while bits of the human form peak through [...] I am exploring the possibility and potential where representational painting and abstraction meet - if both can coexist in the same moment.

The artist creates visuals that are unusual, interesting, and utterly captivating. One of her best paintings is the one with a girl smiling. The textured layers and detailed details in the smirk on a woman with water on her face make the picture both intriguing and unexpected.

5. Mona Lisa: the Design of a Smile by Leng Jun

Mona Lisa: the Design of a Smile by Leng Jun. Photo: @The World Wake Up on Facebook (modified by author)

Leng Jun is a famous artist known for his oil paintings. He became popular in the 1990s by creating art that talked about important topics and things happening in society. He became known worldwide in 2004, when he created Mona Lisa: the Design of a Smile.

His version of the Mona Lisa is especially unique because it's incredibly realistic and one of the best examples of hyperrealism. While comparisons to actual images are unavoidable, Leng Jun argues that everyone who views his works in person can identify the difference.

Furthermore, the artist argues that the worth of anything, or artwork, lies in its irreplaceability. As a result, replicating a photograph is pointless. In his opinion, the feelings and expressions that an artwork depicts are what genuinely make a painting successful.

6. Seven Chambers by Jason de Graaf

Seven Chambers by Jason de Graaf. Photo: @jason_de_graaf on Instagram (modified by author)

The Seven Chambers painting by Jason de Graaf stands out as some of the most realistic art in the world. Jason de Graaf, born in 1971 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, specialises in hyper-realistic still-life paintings in acrylics.

Describing his artwork, he stated:

My paintings are about staging an alternate reality, the illusion of verisimilitude on the painted surface, filtered so that it expresses my unique vision. Though my paintings may appear photoreal, my goal is not only to reproduce or document faithfully what I see one hundred per cent but also to create the illusion of depth and sense of presence.

Jason began his painting profession by studying various images and designs in college. His interest in art grew after a prominent artist and illustrator offered him a demonstration of hyperrealistic painting.

7. Study of Hands by Luiz Escañuela

Study of Hands by Luiz Escañuela. Photo: @luizescanuela on Instagram (modified by author)

Luiz Escañuela is one of the youngest talented painters whose work has not yet been widely recognised. He found in the medium of painting the tools for his artistic expression. His visual research focuses on the human figure.

He prefers to work with oil paints, but he also uses graphite. Luiz Escañuela claims he has been a "hyperrealist" since boyhood, when he would pause television, place a sheet of paper over the screen, and trace the image, hoping to create a perfect photographic duplicate of what he saw.

Luiz Escañuela's paintings aim to establish the particular, playing with the tensions around what is visible or invisible. His mastery of painting techniques, his understanding of light and his interest in figuration have made him produce some of the best realistic paintings.

8. Auspicia by Robin Eley

Auspicia by Robin Eley. Photo: @robineleyartist on Instagram (modified by author)

Robin Eley is one of those people who will bring your imagination into reality through his paintings. His Auspicia is among the most hyperrealistic paintings in the world.

Robin describes his work as a representation of modern human isolation in the most vivid ways possible. Just like Auspicia, most of his models appear naked. His work was recognised in the Doug Moran National Portrait Prize. Robin Eley was also the finalist in the Archibald Prize in 2012.

9. Candy oil paintings by Robert Bernardi

Candy oil paintings by Robert Bernardi. Photo: @robertobernardiofficial on Instagram (modified by author)

Roberto Bernardi is an Italian photorealist painter whose work has wowed audiences worldwide. Through transparencies and reflections in still-life paintings, Robert's works highlight the majesty of ordinary life. He is well-known for using everyday objects such as candy, cutlery, and tiny and large kitchen appliances.

On one occasion, he went to Dylan's Candy Bar, the world's largest candy store, and was blown away by the variety of candies. He made his first candy painting, which was a big success, inspired by this modern rendition of the Willy Wonka Factory with over 7,000 different sorts of candies. Since 2004, Roberto Bernardi has showed in numerous museums throughout the world.

10. Winter Tranquility by Alexander Volkov

Winter Tranquility by Alexander Volkov. Photo: @alexandervolkov_realart on Instagram (modified by author)

Alexander Volkov, a Russian-American oil painter born in St. Petersburg in 1960, has lived and worked in Hunterdon County for 25 years. He started painting with oil as a high school student. Volkov is self-taught in the traditional sense. He believes that if you pay attention, there is learning and inspiration all around you.

His still-life and landscape paintings are among the most enthralling depictions of rural America you're likely to see. Alexander Volkov has produced some of the most realistic drawings ever admired worldwide for the wonderful interplay of light that distinguishes each piece.

In most cases, the most realistic painting in the world is a pictorial image similar to a photograph. To obtain this, these artists have paid keen attention to every detail, creating a sense of reality that is often breathtaking.

