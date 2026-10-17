The UK Home Office published a statement of changes to the Immigration Rules, introducing sweeping updates across multiple visa categories

The changes, which take effect in stages from 8 October 2026, removed certain extension pathways that migrants previously relied on to remain in the UK

The Skilled Worker route remains one of the active permission-to-stay routes still available under the updated rules

The UK Home Office published a wide-ranging statement of changes to the country's Immigration Rules, closing off at least one pathway that migrants had previously used to extend their stay and pointing to the Skilled Worker route as among the routes that remain operational.

The policy paper, listed as HC 584, was laid before Parliament and introduces amendments across dozens of appendices covering everything from student and visitor visas to EU settlement and family routes.

UK publishes new Immigration Rules outlining procedural changes. Photo credit: BBC.

Source: UGC

Most of the changes take effect on 8 October 2026, with further updates rolling out on 29 October, 30 November, and 9 December 2026.

What the New Rules Remove

One of the more significant procedural changes affects how applications are counted.

Under the updated rules, anyone who applies to vary a previous application must still submit their biometrics within the deadline set for the original application, or the new application will be considered invalid. This closes a gap that some applicants had used to manage their immigration timelines.

The rules also tighten suitability grounds, adding a new provision that allows the Home Office to refuse or cancel permission to stay for anyone found to have acted in a way that frustrates immigration controls.

For those on legacy Tier 1 routes, the changes strip out several investment and entrepreneurship tables from Appendix A, narrowing the evidence required to qualify for indefinite leave to remain as a Tier 1 Entrepreneur. Crucially, the deletion of entry clearance and leave-to-remain references in certain paragraphs signals that those older extension options no longer exist in their previous form.

Skilled Worker Route Remains Active

While the changes close or restrict certain legacy pathways, the Skilled Worker route continues to feature as a primary permission-to-stay option under the updated rules.

Changes to the Skilled Worker appendix are among those taking effect on 8 October 2026, but the route itself remains available as a means of extending or regularising stay in the United Kingdom.

The updated rules also clarify the process for fee waiver applicants. Under the new wording, an applicant who requests a fee waiver and then submits an application on a different route will have their application dated from the day they submit it, not from the day of the original waiver request.

This is a practical change that affects how the Home Office calculates application timelines.

The full statement of changes covers amendments to more than 20 appendices, including those governing visitors, students, family members, domestic abuse victims, and long-residence applicants.

Applications submitted before each respective implementation date will be decided under the rules as they stood on the day before the changes came into force.

UK posts guidance on long residence

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that UK Home Office updated its Long Residence guidance clarifying who cannot apply for the 10-year settlement route.

A particular category of individuals in the country are specifically told not to apply under Long Residence rules.

Source: Legit.ng