Pope Leo XIV appointed Canon Benedict Oladipo Koledoye, 55, from Ado-Ekiti as Auxiliary Bishop of the Archdiocese of Cardiff-Menevia

Koledoye will become the first black Latin Rite priest ordained to the episcopate in England and Wales

The Nigerian-born cleric said the news came as a surprise when conveyed to him by the Apostolic Nuncio

Pope Leo XIV has appointed Nigerian-born Canon Benedict Oladipo Koledoye as Auxiliary Bishop of the Archdiocese of Cardiff-Menevia in Wales, making him the first black Latin Rite priest to be ordained to the episcopate in England and Wales.

The Catholic Bishops' Conference of England and Wales announced the appointment on Saturday via its official website. Koledoye, 55, was born on 21 April 1971 in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State, with family roots in Sabomi, in the Ilaje-Ese Odo area of Ondo State.

Pope Leo XIV appoints Nigerian-born Catholic priest, Canon Benedict Oladipo Koledoye, as Auxiliary Bishop of the Archdiocese of Cardiff-Menevia in Wales Photo Credit: @NTANewsNow

Source: Twitter

Responding to the news, Koledoye said the announcement, delivered to him by the Apostolic Nuncio, caught him off guard. "I am deeply grateful to His Holiness, Pope Leo XIV, for appointing me Auxiliary Bishop of the Archdiocese of Cardiff-Menevia," he said. He also acknowledged the weight of responsibility the role carries and expressed his eagerness to work alongside the Archbishop of Cardiff-Menevia, Mark O'Toole.

O'Toole described the appointment as a moment of joy, citing Koledoye's commitment to the Church and his 15 years of priestly service in South Wales.

Koledoye's journey from Ondo to Wales

Koledoye trained for the priesthood at Sacred Heart Minor Seminary in Akure and Ss Peter and Paul Major Seminary in Ibadan. He was ordained a priest for the Diocese of Ondo on 5 September 1998 and went on to serve in several parishes in Ondo and Akure, including St Peter's, Ode-Irele, and Blessed Michael Tansi, Akure. He also coordinated the diocese's Human Rights and Prison Programmes and served as chaplain to the Knights of St John International.

After completing postgraduate studies in Bradford, he returned to Nigeria in 2008 and served as Director of the Justice, Development and Peace Commission until 2010. He relocated to Wales in 2011 as Parish Priest of Our Lady Star of the Sea in Burry Port, then became Administrator of St Joseph's Co-Cathedral in Swansea in 2015, a role he held for a decade.

He was appointed Chancellor of the Diocese of Menevia in 2022 and took on the same role for the newly formed Archdiocese of Cardiff-Menevia in 2024, while also serving as Parish Priest of St Mary of the Angels, Holy Family and St Francis in Cardiff.

Academic background and episcopal ordination date

Koledoye holds a degree in Philosophy from the University of Ibadan, a Bachelor of Sacred Theology from the Pontifical Urbaniana University in Rome, a Master's degree in Peace Studies from the University of Bradford, and a PhD in Governance and Development from Swansea University. Between 2021 and 2023, he also earned a Master's degree in Society, Law and Religion, a Diploma in Ecclesiastical Latin, and a Licentiate in Canon Law from KU Leuven in Belgium.

His episcopal ordination is scheduled for 2 February 2027 at St David's Cathedral in Cardiff.

See the video of his interview on X here:

Pope Leo criticises Donald Trump

Legit.ng earlier reported that Pope Leo XIV has said that the threat by the US President Donald Trump to take Iran back to the Stone Age by bombing the country is unacceptable.

The US and its ally, Israel, started the war against Iran 40 days ago, when they launched a military operation that assassinated Iran's Supreme Leader.

Trump's threat to bomb civilian infrastructure in Iran, including bridges and power plants, was based on the closing of the Strait of Hormuz.

Source: Legit.ng