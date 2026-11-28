Malaysia's MM2H Platinum category offers eligible foreigners a 20-year stay without needing a job offer, but it comes with a significant one-off cost

Approved participants are required to place funds in a Malaysian financial institution as part of the programme's financial conditions

The Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture published the full breakdown of costs that principal applicants must meet before and after approval

Malaysia's government has set a clear price tag on its top-tier long-stay programme for foreigners, and it is not cheap.

The Malaysia My Second Home (MM2H) Platinum category, administered by the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MOTAC), allows eligible foreigners from countries with diplomatic relations with Malaysia to apply for a 20-year stay without a job offer.

Malaysia publishes fee for foreigners seeking 20-year stay. Photo credit: Xinhua.

Source: UGC

However, joining the programme as a principal applicant requires meeting several substantial financial obligations from the outset.

Platinum participating fee and fixed deposit

The first cost a principal applicant faces is a one-off participating fee of RM200,000. Dependents are not charged this fee.

Separately, every principal must place a fixed deposit (FD) of USD 1 million in a Malaysian financial institution licensed under the Financial Services Act 2013 or the Islamic Financial Services Act 2013.

After approval is granted, a maximum withdrawal of 50 per cent of the fixed deposit's principal value is permitted.

This withdrawal can only be used for specific purposes: purchasing a residence, education, medical needs, or tourism activities within Malaysia.

Compulsory house purchase after MM2H approval

Once approved, every Platinum participant is required to purchase and own a residence in Malaysia. The property must be valued at RM2 million or above.

After buying the home, the participant cannot sell it for 10 years. An upgrade to a higher-value property is permitted, but selling the residence outright within that period is not.

Failure to comply with this condition carries a serious consequence: the MM2H pass will be revoked.

Extra financial perks and renewal costs

The Platinum category carries one notable financial advantage not shared by all tiers. Incoming funds, including fixed deposits placed as part of the programme, are exempt from tax.

This benefit applies specifically to funds brought into Malaysia under the Platinum category.

After the maximum 20-year programme period is completed, the pass can be renewed every five years. The renewal fee is RM5,000 for both principal applicants and dependents.

At renewal, participants must present a copy of a valid passport, a copy of the latest medical report, and proof of health insurance.

Applications for the MM2H Platinum category must be submitted through a licensed MM2H tour operating business, and all immigration matters, including final approval, fall under the jurisdiction of Malaysia's Ministry of Home Affairs through the Immigration Department.

Malaysia lists conditions for residence pass

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Malaysia's Immigration Department outlined specific categories of foreigners who qualify for a Residence Pass, including those with family ties to citizens.

Applicants were required to meet residency requirements of between three and five years on a valid long-term pass, depending on their category.

Source: Legit.ng