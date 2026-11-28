The African Democratic Congress (ADC) Presidential Campaign Council has criticised Vice President Kashim Shettima over his comments about the party's presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, describing him as a "political sloth"

The council challenged Shettima to defend the Tinubu administration's economic record, particularly the rising cost of living, instead of attacking the opposition

It also demanded evidence for Shettima's allegation that Atiku was contesting the 2027 presidential election to make money and foment mischief

Abuja, FCT - The African Democratic Congress (ADC) Presidential Campaign Council has launched a sharp attack on Vice President Kashim Shettima, calling him a "political sloth" who has failed to account for the rising cost of living under President Bola Tinubu's administration.

The statement, signed by Phrank Shaibu, Director of Strategic Communication for the ADC Presidential Campaign Council, was released on Saturday, November, 28, 2026. It came in response to remarks Shettima made targeting ADC presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar.

Atiku Abubakar, ADC presidential candidate, has been defended by his campaign council following Shettima's remarks. Photo: Atiku Abubakar, Kashim Shettima

Source: Facebook

ADC accuses Shettima of dodging hard questions

Shaibu accused Shettima of using campaign rallies to attack Atiku while avoiding scrutiny of the government's economic record.

"His latest attack was arrogant, dishonest and embarrassingly shallow," the statement read, adding that the Vice President "counted Atiku's campaign stops as though he were reading his government's failed CNG bus timetable and called it political analysis."

The council argued that Shettima's influence within the presidency was overstated, suggesting that the President's wife, his son Seyi Tinubu, the Chief of Staff, and Minister Nyesom Wike all commanded greater attention than the Vice President.

"If influence in this government were assigned by who gets heard rather than by constitutional title, Shettima might struggle to make the first five," the statement said.

The ADC also pushed back against Shettima's claim that Atiku's campaign was divisive, noting that Atiku had taken his "Affordable Life" message across the country and that his running mate, Rotimi Amaechi, was from the South. The council described Shettima's accusation that Atiku was contesting "to make money and foment mischief" as "a filthy accusation from a Vice President who has run out of arguments," and demanded he either produce evidence or withdraw the claim.

ADC outlines Atiku's economic promises

The council said Atiku had presented a plan to reduce food and energy costs, support local production, ease the tax burden on low-income workers, and provide relief to families struggling under current economic conditions. It called on Shettima to respond to the plan and defend his government's record instead.

The statement dismissed Shettima's claim that he would "retire" Atiku, saying the Vice President had "looked politically retired since the day he was nominated." It urged Nigerians not to "mistake the mascot's taunts for a serious argument," pointing to January 16, 2027, as the date when voters would have their say.

Atiku accuses Shettima of making ‘disrespectful statements’

Legit.ng recalls that in the buildup to the 2023 general elections, Atiku cautioned Shettima against being “irresponsible and disrespectful”. He said in light of a recent comment by Shettima, the Tinubu administration would be “anti-entrepreneurship” if he won the 2023 election. Shettima had criticised one of Atiku's businesses at an event in Lagos, saying being an owner of a table water company did not mean he understood the economy.

“And believe me, the ability to sell bottled water doesn’t make one an expert on the economy,” Shettima had said

Source: Legit.ng