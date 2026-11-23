The naira fell 2.57% to N1,389.73 per dollar despite an estimated $1.30 billion CBN intervention

Nigeria’s reserves dropped to $54.65 billion, intensifying concerns over how long the CBN can defend the currency

Christmas dollar demand and election-related spending could deepen naira pressure and push up prices for Nigerians

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is facing a fresh test of its ability to stabilise the naira after the local currency weakened towards N1,400 per dollar, despite an estimated $1.30 billion intervention in the foreign exchange market.

The renewed depreciation comes as businesses and households prepare for increased dollar demand during the Christmas season, raising concerns about another round of price increases across the country.

Naira hits a new low against the USD as CBN faces pressure to defend the currency. Credit: NurPhoto/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

According to CBN data, the naira depreciated by 2.57% during the week, closing at N1,389.73 per dollar in the official foreign exchange market.

The currency also weakened in the parallel market, trading around N1,458 per dollar, with some market reports quoting rates as high as N1,468.

CBN spends billions as naira struggles

The naira's latest decline has raised questions about the effectiveness and sustainability of the CBN's interventions.

Despite an estimated $1.30 billion injection into the foreign exchange market, demand from importers, investors and other participants continued to weigh on the currency.

Nigeria's external reserves also declined by $211.92 million to $54.65 billion as of November 19, 2026.

The reserves had stood at approximately $55.26 billion in October, indicating a reduction of about $610 million within weeks.

Although the country's reserve position remains substantial, continued withdrawals could limit the apex bank's ability to respond to prolonged currency pressures, according to Daily Sun.

Expert explains CBN's difficult choice

Head of Research at FSL Securities, Chiazor Victor, warned that the apex bank faces a delicate balancing act between defending the naira and protecting Nigeria's foreign reserves.

According to him, insufficient intervention could trigger further depreciation, worsen inflation and undermine investor confidence.

However, excessive dollar sales could weaken the country's financial buffers and raise concerns about the sustainability of its exchange rate management strategy.

Victor stressed that the CBN must manage market expectations, maintain adequate foreign exchange liquidity and prevent disorderly currency movements.

Christmas demand threatens naira's recovery

The approaching festive season could complicate the CBN's efforts to restore exchange rate stability.

Victor explained that December traditionally brings increased demand for dollars as businesses import goods, families make travel arrangements and companies settle outstanding international obligations.

With foreign exchange supply struggling to match demand, analysts fear that speculative purchases could intensify pressure on the naira.

Businesses anticipating further depreciation may also increase dollar purchases to protect themselves against future exchange rate losses.

Nigerians face fresh inflation concerns

For millions of Nigerians already struggling with living costs, further depreciation could translate into higher prices of essential goods and services.

A weaker naira increases the cost of imported food, medicines, machinery and manufacturing inputs.

Companies dependent on imported raw materials may consequently raise prices to offset higher production expenses.

Naira exchange rate hits lowest level as foreign reserves fall. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

Beyond Christmas, analysts are also watching the potential impact of spending ahead of Nigeria's 2027 general elections.

Increased election-related spending could add to inflationary and foreign exchange pressures, particularly if dollar supply remains constrained.

The coming weeks will therefore test whether the CBN can contain depreciation without significantly weakening Nigeria's external reserves.

Naira gains ₦89.95 against dollar

Legit.ng earlier reported that the naira strengthened by 6.26 per cent against the United States dollar over the past year, reflecting an improvement in its exchange rate between November 2025 and November 2026.

The currency appreciated to N1,346.79 per dollar on 6 November, 2026, from N1,436.74 recorded on the corresponding date in 2025, representing a gain of N89.95 against the greenback.

Source: Legit.ng