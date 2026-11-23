Nigeria's High Commissioner to South Africa, Femi Fani-Kayode, rejected social media reports claiming he had been recalled or disciplined by the Federal Government

Fani-Kayode said his Abuja visit covered official briefings at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, family time, and preparations for his family's relocation to South Africa

The envoy criticised what he called a pattern of misinformation designed to damage Nigeria's diplomatic interests abroad

Nigeria's High Commissioner to South Africa, Femi Fani-Kayode, has rejected reports circulating on social media which claimed that the Federal Government had recalled or reprimanded him, calling the allegations "completely unfounded."

The envoy made the clarification during a visit to Abuja, where he said he had been engaging with officials at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs as part of standard diplomatic consultations. His discussions with ministry officials focused on recent developments in South Africa and the broader direction of Nigeria's foreign policy engagements on the continent.

Femi Fani-Kayode denies being recalled as Nigeria's envoy to South Africa Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

"There have been reports on social media suggesting that I have been recalled. Those claims are simply untrue," Fani-Kayode said.

Purpose of the Abuja visit

Channels TV reported that Fani-Kayode was clear that his presence in the capital carried no disciplinary undertone. He said the trip served multiple purposes: submitting official reports, receiving policy guidance, spending time with his family, and making arrangements for their eventual relocation to South Africa to join him on the assignment.

He also disclosed that what was originally planned as a short diplomatic posting had since been extended, in order to allow time for formal procedures to be completed.

On allegations that he was pulled up over his conduct in South Africa, the high commissioner said relations between Nigeria and South Africa remain cordial, dismissing such claims as without basis.

Fani-Kayode hits out at misinformation

Fani-Kayode used the opportunity to speak out against what he described as a troubling rise in false narratives on social media, arguing that such stories are often spread by people who want to undermine Nigeria's standing and interests abroad. He said amplifying unverified reports about diplomatic personnel causes unnecessary harm to the country's image.

The high commissioner reaffirmed his commitment to the role and said his work remains in full alignment with the foreign policy direction set by President Bola Tinubu's administration.

Femi Fani-Kayode raises alarm over maltreatment of Nigerians in South Africa Photo Credit: @realFFK

Source: Twitter

Atiku suffers setback in suit against Tinubu

Legit.ng earlier reported that Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court in Abuja ruled on Atiku Abubakar's application to amend his originating summons against President Tinubu.

The case centred on allegations that Tinubu's NYSC discharge certificate submitted to INEC was forged, with Atiku and the ADC seeking his disqualification from the 2027 election.

The court fixed December 2, 2026, for the hearing of the substantive suit after lawyers reached an agreement on the date.

Source: Legit.ng