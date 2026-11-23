Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya came off in the 70th minute of the 2-2 draw against Newcastle with a worrying shoulder injury

Arteta confirmed Raya will miss the Champions League clash against Borussia Dortmund but downplayed fears of lengthy absence

The Arsenal manager said the first scan returned more encouraging results than the bench expected when Raya left the pitch in visible pain

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has offered a cautiously positive assessment of David Raya's shoulder injury, saying initial test results are more encouraging than those on the bench had feared when the goalkeeper was helped off during the Premier League draw with Newcastle United.

Raya was substituted in the 70th minute of the 2-2 result at the Emirates, visibly struggling with the pain, and was replaced by Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Arsenal receive positive news over David Raya's injury. Photo by Stu Forster.

Source: Getty Images

The sight of the Spanish goalkeeper clearly uncomfortable sparked immediate concern in the stands and on the touchline about the potential length of his absence.

Arteta’s update on David Raya

However, Arteta moved to calm those fears at his press conference, though he confirmed Raya would not be available for Arsenal's UEFA Champions League fixture against Borussia Dortmund.

"He's not fit for tomorrow unfortunately, but it doesn't look too serious. We need some more tests tomorrow, but it's quite encouraging," Arteta said via Arsenal.com.

The Arsenal manager said the club's initial concern was that Raya might require an operation, which would have ruled him out for several months.

"Yes, as I mentioned, we expected something much worse because he could almost not handle the amount of pain that he had. The first test that we've done showed something that is much more encouraging," Arteta said.

"There's no need for surgery, which was the main fear, especially because that would rule him out for months, so let's see. Tomorrow, we'll have more tests, and we will know."

The news represents a significant relief for the north London club. Up until the Newcastle match, Raya had played every single minute for Arsenal in both the Premier League and the Champions League this season.

He has kept nine clean sheets across 15 games, a record that underlines just how central he has become to the team's defensive structure, as confirmed by Transfermarkt.

Arteta is expected to provide a further update on Raya's condition once the results of additional tests are confirmed.

Arteta provides update on Saka’s injury

Legit.ng previously reported that Mikel Arteta confirmed that Bukayo Saka remains sidelined when asked about it ahead of the Newcastle game.

The England international winger, who has been out for a month, still has almost the same amount of time left before he is back in action.

Source: Legit.ng