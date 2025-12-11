The life of Radina Aneva, Jeffery Jordan's wife, beyond courtside cameras

Radina Aneva is a highly accomplished financial analyst, best known as the wife of Jeffrey Jordan, the eldest son of NBA legend Michael Jordan. The Bulgarian-American financial analyst works at The Walt Disney Company, and has been married to Jeffrey since 2019.

Radina Aneva posing in a green top on 11 April 2021 (L), and posing together with her husband Jeffrey Jordan indoors on 18 November 2024 (R). Photo: @a_radina on Instagram (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Radina Aneva was born and raised in Bulgaria before relocating to the United States in 2016 .

before relocating to the United States in . The financial analyst has built a successful career in finance over the last 15 years.

built a successful career in finance over the last 15 years. Radina married Jeffrey Jordan on 24 May 2019 .

on . The celebrity wife is an alumnus of New Bulgarian University and Sofia University, St. Kliment Ohridski.

Profile summary

Real name Radina Aneva Jordan Gender Female Date of birth 9 September 1985 Age 40 years old (as of 2025) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Bulgaria Current residence Orlando, Florida, United States Nationality Bulgarian-American Ethnicity Bulgarian Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Green Siblings 1 Marital status Married Spouse Jeffrey Michael Jordan University Sofia University St. Kliment Ohridski, New Bulgarian University Profession Financial analyst Net worth $1 million

Radina Aneva's biography

Jeffrey Jordan's wife was born and raised in Bulgaria. She moved to the United States in 2016 and has been living there since. Although Radina's parents' names are unknown, she often posts them on her Instagram page. She has a sister who is six years her senior.

Top-5 facts about Radina Aneva. Photo: @a_radina on Instagram (modified by author)

Radina Aneva enrolled at Sofia University St. Kliment Ohridski after high school and graduated in 2008 with a Bachelor's degree in Mathematics & Computer Science. Radina later joined the New Bulgarian University, where she pursued a Master's degree in Management of IT Projects from 2009 to 2011.

Inside Radina Aneva’s professional journey

Radina Aneva is a financial analyst with over 15 years of work experience. According to her LinkedIn profile, she works at Bulgarian-American in Orlando, Florida. Radina is a financial accounting analyst, a position she has held since February 2020.

Radina Aneva posing at the 20th Century Fox in Los Ángeles on 14 June 2017. Photo: @a_radina on Instagram (modified by author)

Before joining Disney, she spent four years at 20th Century Fox in the Los Angeles Metropolitan Area, starting in June 2017. She landed the role of TVD Team Lead for the EMEA regions after being with the company for 18 months. Aneva shared on her Instagram page, saying:

I'm happy to officially announce that after being with @20thcenturyfox for the last year and a half, I was offered the position of TVD Team Lead for the EMEA regions. Needless to say, I was excited about the opportunity and accepted the offer.

Radina also worked in Bulgaria as a financial analyst and credit controller in ECS2XL between 2010 and 2016. ECS2XL is a Bulgarian-Belgian shipping and logistics company.

A look at Jeffery Jordan and Radina Aneva's relationship

Radina has been married to Jeffery Jordan since May 2019. Jeffrey is the eldest son of Michael Jordan. He is a former basketball player and businessman based in Orlando, Florida, in the United States.

Radina Aneva and her husband Jeffery Jordan on their wedding day, on 25 May 2019. Photo: @a_radina on Instagram

Radina and Jeffrey first met in Venice. They got engaged in November 2017 in Hawaii. Radina shared the news on Instagram with a video showing off her engagement ring. She captioned the post:

I said YES! #engaged I love you!! @heirjordan13

The couple got married on 24 May 2019 in a colourful wedding. In 2024, Radina celebrated their 5th wedding anniversary with a cute photo of the two kissing with the caption:

Happy 5th wedding anniversary, @heirjordan13! It's said that the wooden anniversary represents strength, wisdom, and deep roots. We've achieved all that, and much more. Thank you for being an amazing husband! I love you forever +5!

FAQs

Who is Radina Aneva? She is a Bulgarian-American financial analyst and celebrity wife. What is Radina Aneva's age? Radina Aneva is 40 years old as of 2025. The financial analyst was born on 9 September 1985, and her zodiac sign is Virgo. What is Radina Aneva's ethnicity? Radina is of Bulgarian ethnicity. What is Radina Aneva's nationality? The finance expert holds dual citizenship of Bulgaria and the United States. Is Jordan married to Radina Aneva? Jeffrey Jordan is married to Radina Aneva. The two tied the knot on 24 May 2019. Who are Radina Aneva's children? Radina does not have children. What is Radina Aneva's net worth? According to Essentially Sports, Jeffrey Jordan's wife is worth $1 million. What happened to Michael Jordan's son, Jeffrey? He was arrested and charged with assault on a health worker after he was taken to the hospital for treatment of a head injury.

Radina Aneva may be widely recognised as the wife of Michael Jordan’s eldest son, Jeffrey Jordan, but she has built an impressive career of her own. She continues to excel as a financial analyst at Walt Disney in Orlando, Florida.

