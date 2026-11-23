Qatar has published clear guidelines on social media content that both residents and visitors are expected to follow at all times

The country's rules cover four specific categories of online posts, ranging from privacy violations to the spread of false information

Anyone found sharing prohibited content in Qatar risks facing legal punishment, regardless of whether the information shared is true

Qatar has drawn a firm line on what people can and cannot post online, issuing clear rules on the types of social media content that are prohibited within the country. The guidelines apply equally to residents and visitors, meaning tourists and expatriates are just as bound by these regulations as Qatari nationals.

Both foreigners passing through and those living in Qatar are expected to understand and respect the country's online conduct rules. Violations can carry legal consequences, and ignorance of the law is not considered an excuse.

Qatar lists 4 online posts foreigners and residents must avoid sharing. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/picture alliance/hapabapa

Source: Getty Images

Qatar's banned social media content types

The following are the four categories of social media content that are not permitted in Qatar:

1. Content that violates personal privacy. Sharing images, videos, or information that exposes details about someone's private or family life is against the law. Notably, this rule applies even when the information being shared is accurate.

2. Content that conflicts with Qatar's values. Posts or shared material that insults or contradicts the country's social values and principles are not permitted. This includes content that may be considered acceptable in other parts of the world but clashes with Qatar's cultural and moral standards.

3. Insults and threats. Using any social media platform to insult, defame, threaten, or blackmail another individual is a criminal offence in Qatar.

4. False news. Spreading misinformation that could endanger national security or disrupt public order is strictly prohibited. This extends to forwarding or reposting content that contains fabricated information, not just creating it.

What this means for people in Qatar

The rules serve as a reminder that digital behaviour in Qatar is subject to the same scrutiny as conduct in public spaces. For visitors who may be used to more relaxed online environments, the guidelines represent a significant adjustment.

What is considered a harmless post or a lighthearted share in one country could result in serious legal trouble in Qatar.

Qatar names 4 prohibited outfits for women

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Qatar had outlined four types of clothing women are not allowed to wear in public places.

The list includes tight outfits, miniskirts, sleeveless dresses, and swimsuits. The country's guidelines also warn both men and women against wearing swimsuits outside beaches and swimming pools.

Source: Legit.ng