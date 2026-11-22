Manchester United have appointed 12 managers since Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013, each beginning their reign with contrasting Premier League results

Some coaches, including Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ryan Giggs, recorded convincing wins in their first league matches, while others suffered early defeats

Mauricio Pochettino is the latest manager to take charge, beginning his United reign with a first Premier League match in November 2026

Everything at Manchester United in recent years has been measured in terms of before and after Sir Alex Ferguson’s historic reign.

Sir Alex Ferguson ended a 26-year reign at Old Trafford in 2013, leaving behind 13 Premier League titles and a standard that his successors have found nearly impossible to match.

Mauricio Pochettino during Manchester United's 4-0 loss to Liverpool. Photo by Michael Regan.

Source: Getty Images

In the years since, Manchester United have cycled through permanent appointments and interim solutions, with each new manager facing the pressure of that opening Premier League test.

Mauricio Pochettino took charge of his first Manchester United game since taking over the club, and it was one of the worst starts imaginable.

The former Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea boss took over, but endured the worst opening result of any United manager since Ferguson's exit, losing 4-0 to Liverpool at Anfield on November 22, 2026.

Leny Yoro's eighth-minute red card set the tone, with Dominik Szoboszlai, Florian Wirtz, Rio Ngumoha and Victor Munoz all scoring.

Legit.ng looks at the previous managers post-Ferguson and their first Premier League results.

Man Utd managers' 1st Premier League results

1. David Moyes

David Moyes, Ferguson's personally recommended successor, got off to a bright start with a 4-1 away win over Swansea City on August 17, 2013, with Robin van Persie and Danny Welbeck both scoring twice.

2. Ryan Giggs

Club legend Ryan Giggs, who took temporary charge after Moyes was dismissed in April 2014, also impressed with a 4-0 home win against Norwich City on April 26, 2014, as Wayne Rooney and Juan Mata each netted twice.

3. Louis van Gaal

Louis van Gaal's arrival in the summer of 2014 was more turbulent. His first match brought a 2-1 home defeat to Swansea, the Welsh club's first-ever Premier League victory at Old Trafford.

4. Jose Mourinho

Jose Mourinho, who replaced van Gaal in 2016, fared better, winning 3-1 at Bournemouth on August 14, 2016, with goals from Juan Mata, Wayne Rooney and Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

5. Ole Gunnar Solskjær

Club legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer produced the most striking debut of the post-Ferguson era when he took over as caretaker in December 2018. United travelled to Cardiff on December 22 and won 5-1, with Marcus Rashford, Ander Herrera, Anthony Martial and Jesse Lingard among the scorers.

6. Michael Carrick (first appointment)

Michael Carrick, handed temporary charge after Solskjaer's dismissal in November 2021, drew 1-1 with league leaders Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, Jadon Sancho giving United the lead before Jorginho levelled from the spot.

7. Ralf Rangnick

The respected German manager Ralf Rangnick followed and beat Crystal Palace 1-0 on December 5, 2021, with Fred scoring the only goal. He had a short reign, having come in as caretaker.

8. Erik ten Hag

Erik ten Hag lost his first match 2-1 to Brighton at Old Trafford on August 7, 2022. Pascal Gross scored twice before an Alexis Mac Allister own goal reduced the deficit, but the visitors held on.

9. Ruud van Nistelrooy

Another club legend who stepped in as caretaker after Ten Hag's October 2024 dismissal, drew 1-1 with Chelsea on November 3, 2024, Bruno Fernandes converting a penalty before Moises Caicedo equalised.

10. Ruben Amorim

Ruben Amorim began his tenure with a 1-1 draw at Ipswich Town on November 24, 2024, Marcus Rashford scoring inside two minutes before Omari Hutchinson levelled. Amorim left the club in January 2026.

11. Darren Fletcher

The former midfielder who took interim charge drew 2-2 with Burnley on January 7, 2026, before Michael Carrick returned and beat Manchester City 2-0 on January 17, 2026. Carrick was dismissed in November 2026 after a poor run of form.

Pochettino reacts after Man Utd loss

Legit.ng previously reported that Mauricio Pochettino reacted after Manchester United lost 4-0 to rivals Liverpool in his first match in charge.

The Argentine manager is less than a week into the job and has already recorded a heavy loss, welcoming him back to the Premier League.

Source: Legit.ng