Actor Staiv Gentis’ biography: age, partner, movies

Staiv Gentis is a French actor, stunt performer, model and mixed martial artist. He is known for his roles in multiple films, including Leatherdaddy and The Astronaut. He is also recognised for being model Ines Rau’s former boyfriend.

Staiv Gentis has been interested in performing arts from a young age due to the influence of his parents. He started acting in 2014 and currently boasts five acting credits. He has also made a name for himself in combat sports, participating in several competitions.

Full name Staiv Gentis Gender Male Date of birth 14 April 1993 Age 30 years old (as of January 2024) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth Paris, France Current residence Paris, France Nationality French Ethnicity White Religion Undefined Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'8" Height in centimetres 173 Weight in pounds 170 Weight in kilograms 77 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Relationship status Single Former partner Ines Rau Profession Actor, model, stunt performer, mixed martial artist

Actor Staiv Gentis’ biography

The actor was born and raised in Paris, France. His father is reportedly a martial artist, and his mother is a yoga expert. He got into martial arts at a young age, thanks to his father's influence.

What is Staiv Gentis’ nationality? He is a French national of white ethnicity, currently living in Paris, France, where he is pursuing his career.

How old is Staiv Gentis?

The French actor is 30 years old as of January 2024. His date of birth is 14 April 1993. His zodiac sign is Aries.

What does Staiv Gentis do for a living?

Staiv is a versatile personality wearing multiple hats in the entertainment industry. As an actor, he debuted in 2014 when he starred in the short film Sangra Tango and now, has five credits. Here is a list of Staiv Gentis’ movies:

The Astronaut (2022) as Homme GIGN

(2022) as Homme GIGN Leatherdaddy (2019) as Owen

(2019) as Owen Du soleil dans mes yeux (2018) as Marin

(2018) as Marin Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets (2017) as Control Room Soldier

(2017) as Control Room Soldier Sangra Tango (2014)

Besides being an actor, he is a professional stunt performer. He has performed stunts in the films Some Like It Rare and Warlike and the video game Ghost Recon: Breakpoint.

He commenced his modelling career in 2008 and found a breakthrough in 2011 when renowned French duo artist Pierre And Gilles painted his photograph. Since then, he has been the subject of multiple brands, paintings, and sculptures.

Staiv is also a health and fitness enthusiast. He is a mixed martial artist trained in judo, karate, taekwondo, and boxing. He has competed in different sporting events, including the Muscle Mania Fitness Europe Championships in 2012.

The French actor is also a rising personality on Instagram, with approximately ten thousand followers as of writing.

Who is Staiv Gentis’ girlfriend?

The Leatherdaddy actor’s former girlfriend is Ines Rau. Ines Rau and Staiv Gentis’ relationship came to the fore in 2015. However, the two are seemingly no longer together, as Ines has deleted any photos of them together from her Instagram. She has also recently posted a photo cosying up to a different man.

Staiv Gentis’ former partner is a model represented by multiple agencies, including Modelwerk and IMG Paris. She is also known to be the first openly transgender Playmate.

Staiv Gentis’ height and weight

The professional model stands at 5 feet 8 inches (173 centimetres) tall. His weight is estimated to be 170 pounds (77 kilograms).

Fast facts about Staiv Gentis

What is Staiv Gentis’ age? He is 30 years old as of January 2024. He was born on 14 April 1993. What is Staiv Gentis’ zodiac sign? His zodiac sign is Aries. What is Staiv Gentis’ ethnicity? He is of white ethnicity. Where is Staiv Gentis from? He hails from Paris, France. What is Staiv Gentis’ job? He is a model, actor, mixed martial artist, and stunt performer. Who is Staiv Gentis’ partner? He was dating Ines Rau, a professional model and actress. They have been together since 2015 but have broken up in recent years. How tall is Staiv Gentis? His height is 5 feet 8 inches (173 centimetres).

Staiv Gentis has been in the film industry since 2014 and boasts five acting credits. He also thrives as a stunt performer and mixed martial artist, having trained in judo, karate, boxing and taekwondo. The entertainer, who resides in Paris, France, is model Ines Rau’s former boyfriend.

