Olori Naomi addressed her ex-husband Ooni of Ife's surprise appearance at her graduation ceremony, giving a measured response

The former queen opened up about her son, describing him as a ministry and a calling rather than just a child

Naomi pushed back on claims that she had toned down her prophetic gift, insisting the fire never went out

Olori Naomi has finally spoken about one of the most talked-about moments in recent weeks, the Ooni of Ife showing up at her graduation ceremony, and her response has set social media buzzing.

In an interview with Morayo Brown that aired on Monday, 23 November 2026, the former queen sat down with host Morayo for what turned into a candid and wide-ranging conversation.

Olori Naomi has opened up about motherhood and her ministerial calling. Photo credit@ooniofife/@olorinaomishilegunola

Source: Instagram

When Morayo raised the subject of the Ooni's presence at the graduation, Naomi did not shy away, but she also did not give the explosive answer some may have expected.

"I don't know. There's nothing to understand. They said it is a beautiful moment; Babami came to celebrate me and that's what you saw. I love it, I love that," she said, adding that she was not going to push further on the matter.

Olori Naomi on her son

The interview took a warmer turn when the conversation shifted to motherhood. Naomi spoke with unmistakable conviction about her young son, describing him in terms that went far beyond the ordinary.

Olori Naomi has reacted to the rumour trailing her and the Oono Ife. Photo credit@olorinaomisilekunolaogunisi

Source: Instagram

"My son is more than a child. He's a ministry. He's a calling. He's a messenger. And so I've got a message. I've got a ministry to look after him, to nurture him so that he can become who God has designed him to be," she said.

She also pushed back gently in the Instagram video on the suggestion that becoming a mother had transformed her, insisting that nurturing others had always been part of her character long before she held the title of queen.

Olori Naomi: The fire that never left

Morayo also pressed Naomi on whether her high-profile spiritual persona had quieted down since she became royalty. The former queen was having none of it.

"I actually didn't calm down, but I believe that the media works in its own way and it only lets people see what they would like people to see," Naomi responded. She went on to claim that her spiritual fervour had always been constant, saying: "There's no coming down. This fire is fire."

She even made a playful offer to transform the interview setting into a full Holy Ghost moment, joking:

"You can turn this place to a Holy Ghost right now. Five minutes. Just give me one minute."

Here is the Instagram video of the interview granted by the prophetess:

Fans who caught the conversation online had plenty to say about how Naomi handled herself throughout.

@estherayaakin commented:

"See how she answered the question with topnotch wisdom.... Beautiful queen."

@bussie_stylezz wrote:

"She's very intelligent and she answered the questions asked in a very constructive manner. Kudos to her."

@elizabethfunmilayoafolabi said:

"God bless you my dear Queen."

@faladeflorence reacted:

"Wise queen Ojaja heartbeat."

@fajuyioladelesmith noted:

"Even the interviewer is good. *We can not say we did not see your 'Husband'?"

Ooni bonds with his first son

Legit.ng previously reported that the Ooni of Ife and his first son made waves over videos of their conversation.

The Ooni, who appeared delighted to be with his son, was seen standing as the prince shared what he knew about him, touching his traditional ornaments.

Another heartwarming moment came when the Ooni jokingly asked his son to say goodbye to his mother, Olori Naomi Silekunola, but the boy insisted on staying with his father instead.

Source: Legit.ng