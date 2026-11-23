Olaiya Bisola Glory graduated as the best law student at the University of Ibadan, earning First Class Honours with a CGPA of 3.93 out of 4.00

The Ekiti-born graduate, who grew up in a military cantonment in Ibadan, said her ambition to become a lawyer began as far back as Primary Four

Bisola held multiple leadership positions across student organisations throughout her time at UI while maintaining her academic performance

Olaiya Bisola Glory, the best graduating student in Law at the University of Ibadan, delivered the valedictorian speech at the institution's 2026 convocation and walked away with First Class Honours and a CGPA of 3.93 out of 4.00.

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, the Ikere-Ekiti, Ekiti State indigene opened up about her journey from a military cantonment in Ojoo, Ibadan, to the top of her graduating class at one of Nigeria's most prestigious universities.

UI best law graduate with 3.93 CGPA posts post-UTME score she used for admission. Photo: Olaiya Bisola Glory

Source: UGC

University of Ibadan valedictorian shares admission journey

Bisola's path to law was not accidental. She traced her interest in the profession back to her primary school years, describing the conviction as something that never wavered despite pressure from teachers who felt her strong performance in junior secondary school pointed towards the sciences.

She told Legit.ng:

"My childhood dream was always to become a lawyer. My earliest memory of wanting to study law dates back to Primary Four, and I remained convinced about that decision as I grew older."

She completed secondary school in 2019, scoring 280 in the UTME and 81 out of 100 in the University of Ibadan's Post-UTME, and gained admission with an aggregate score of 75.5 against that year's cut-off mark of 70.12.

The scholar's decision to choose UI was partly shaped by an earlier visit to the university's Department of Zoology for a Biology competition while she was in SS3. That experience, combined with recommendations from family members, made her choice straightforward.

Her words:

"Before choosing a university for my UTME, I had little or no knowledge of the different universities in Nigeria. However, while I was in SS3, I participated in a Biology competition at the Department of Zoology, University of Ibadan. That experience made the university feel familiar and closer to home. I also had family members who recommended the institution. I knew I wanted to study at UI, and that informed my decision.

"My experience was everything I expected and more. The university provided an environment where I could pursue academic excellence while developing other interests. The quality of teaching at the Faculty of Law was impressive, and I found our lecturers' knowledge and professional accomplishments inspiring. The lecturers in other departments were equally brilliant, especially as we had the opportunity to take courses outside the Faculty of Law."

University of Ibadan best law graduate won numerous awards. Photo: Olaiya Bisola Glory

Source: UGC

UI top law graduate shares study secrets

Bisola credited her academic success to thoroughness rather than selective reading. She made a point of covering all course materials without deliberately skipping anything, and she pushed herself to apply knowledge in examination answers rather than simply reproducing what she had been taught.

She said:

"One of my most important study habits was ensuring that I read my lecture notes, course materials, textbooks and other relevant resources without deliberately leaving anything out. This helped me develop a broad understanding of my courses and prepare for different kinds of examination questions, including those I might not have anticipated.

"Beyond understanding what I was taught, I made an effort to apply my knowledge in examination answers instead of merely reproducing information from lecture notes. Where appropriate, I incorporated practical experiences, real-life scenarios, contemporary developments and relevant calculations.

"I remember my Law of Commercial Transactions II examination in 300 level, where I incorporated calculations into my discussion of the minimum payment clause. I felt particularly satisfied with my approach to that question and was pleased with my performance in the course."

Alongside her studies, she held a string of leadership roles, including serving as President of the Tax Club at the University of Ibadan, Director of the Research and Editorial Board at the Nigerian Intellectual Property Club, and Electoral Chairperson of Darnley Alexander Chambers in the Faculty of Law in 2025.

University of Ibadan best law graduate shares achievements. Photo: Olaiya Bisola Glory

Source: UGC

UI valedictorian shares plans for career

With her undergraduate years behind her, Bisola's immediate focus is attending the Nigerian Law School before beginning her national service and professional career.

She has set her sights on international law, with ambitions in areas spanning litigation, taxation, and intellectual property.

Her words:

"I aspire to become a renowned international lawyer and make meaningful contributions to the legal profession. I hope to build a career in which I can provide practical solutions to legal problems, whether in litigation, taxation, intellectual property or other areas in which I eventually develop an interest.

{I also hope to contribute to legal scholarship through articles and other publications, participate in local and international conferences, and inspire young people who are currently pursuing their academic goals."

She also expressed a desire to pursue a master's degree abroad, saying international exposure would deepen her understanding of different legal systems and bring her closer to her goal of becoming a dual-qualified international lawyer.

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan.

LASU best graduating student shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng