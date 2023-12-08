Does Lee Asher have a wife? A look at his relationships

Lee Asher is an American dog promoter, social media personality, and TV host. He is best recognised as the face of Asher House. Besides his noble cause of rescuing dogs, Asher's personal life has been a subject of interest among fans. Does Lee Asher have a wife?

Lee Asher started as a corporate gym trainer before becoming a dog rescuer. His YouTube channel has gained much recognition worldwide. He also hosts My Pack Life: With Lee Asher on Animal Planet. His fans have been curious about his dating life. Who is Lee Asher's partner?

Full name Lee Asher Gender Male Date of birth 25 August 1988 Age 35 years (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Fort Lauderdale, Miami, Florida, USA Current residence Estacada, Oregon, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christian Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6'3" Height in centimetres 190 Weight in pounds 191 Weight in kilograms 87 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Hazel Mother Louise Horowitz Father Mark Horowitz Siblings 1 Relationship status Single School Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, Parkland University University of Nevada Profession Dog promoter, social media personality, host Net worth $3 million Instagram @theasherhouse

Who is Lee Asher?

The animal enthusiast was born on 25 August 1988 in Fort Lauderdale, USA, to Louise and Mark Horowitz. He grew up alongside his sister, Alexis.

The dog promoter runs a non-profit dog sanctuary in Estacada, Oregon. The organisation promotes animal rescue and care. He started adopting dogs together with his friend Luke Burton.

The social media star continues to showcase his life in a van with his dogs on YouTube and Animal Planet. He has visited over 50 states in the United States of America.

Does Lee Asher have a wife?

Who is Lee Asher's wife? The dog rescue hero does not have a wife. There is no information showing that he has ever been married before.

Is Lee Asher in a relationship?

The dog handler is seemingly single as of 2023. He has, however, been linked to one woman in the past, Sydney Ferbrache.

The YouTuber dated Sydney Ferbrache between 2016 and 2017. The two got to know each other because of their shared passion for rescuing and adopting dogs. Sydney is a blogger and adventurer.

Lee Asher and Sydney Ferbrache's relationship lasted two years, and they parted ways in April 2018. Sydney continues rescuing and caring for dogs and is engaged to her partner, Henry Friedman.

Is Lee Asher gay?

No, the American YouTuber is straight. He has never discussed his sexuality. Moreover, the dog handler has only dated women before.

FAQs

Who is Lee Asher? He is an American dog promoter, social media personality and TV host. Where is Lee Asher from? Fort Lauderdale, Miami, Florida, resides in Estacada, Oregon, United States. How old is Lee Asher? He is 35 years old as of 2023. He was born on 25 August 1988, and his zodiac sign is Virgo. Is Lee Asher married? No, the devoted dog rescuer is not married. Is Lee Asher single? He has not made any announcement regarding dating anyone and is seemingly single as of 2023. Is Lee Asher gay? No, he is not a gay. He has only been linked to women and has never come out to say he is gay. How much is Lee Asher worth? According to Idol Networth, the dog handler is alleged to be worth $1.6 million.

Does Lee Asher have a wife? Lee is a dog promoter, social media influencer and TV host. He does not have a wife and has never been married. He previously dated Sydney Ferbrache, but he is seemingly single as of 2023.

