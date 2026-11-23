Australia has introduced tighter family visa rules for student visa holders, restricting who can bring partners and children into the country

The Australian government named three specific categories of international students who will be exempted from the new family restrictions

Students not covered by the exemptions will also face new limits on when and how they can add family members to their visa applications

Australia has tightened the rules governing family members on student visas, with the government naming three specific categories of international students who will remain exempt from the new restrictions.

Under the updated policy, most student visa applicants will no longer be permitted to include partners and children in their applications. The move is designed to ensure that student visas are primarily granted to people who intend to come to Australia for study purposes, rather than as a pathway for family migration.

Australia mentions the foreign students who are exempt from family visa restrictions. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Australia: Who qualifies for an exemption

According to the Australian Department of Home Affairs, three groups of students will be exempt from the stricter family settings:

1. PhD students

2. Nationals of Pacific and ASEAN member countries

3. Students sponsored by either the Australian government or a foreign government.

For those who do qualify to bring family members, there is an additional condition. Any accompanying family members must be included at the time the primary student submits their visa application. The option for students to add family members as "subsequent entrants" after the initial application has been removed entirely across all student categories.

Families already in Australia protected

The federal government has clarified that the changes will not result in the separation of families who are already together in Australia. Student visa holders who are eligible and applying for a new onshore visa may include family members who are already present in the country.

The same protections extend to Temporary Graduate visa holders. Family members who currently hold Student or Temporary Graduate visas as secondary applicants will not be affected by the reforms.

The restrictions reflect a broader effort by Australian authorities to maintain the integrity of the student visa programme, ensuring that the system serves its core educational purpose while preserving pathways for those with legitimate ties to the country.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that Australia released categories of non-citizens who cannot apply for a student guardian visa in the country.

Australia blocks visa holders from adding family

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia announced its new rules barring Temporary Graduate visa holders from adding family members after submitting their application.

Even newborns born outside Australia must be included from the start, and an application submitted too late could be invalid. Find out what the change means for families and why the government’s online system may not warn applicants they are ineligible.

Source: Legit.ng