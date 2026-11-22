Sheikh Ahmad Gumi spoke out after a tourist accused the Emir of Daura of sexual harassment during a palace visit on November 14

The tourist, a global traveller documenting 197 countries, shared her account on Instagram and said she had recorded evidence using Meta glasses

Amnesty International has called on the Katsina government and police to investigate the allegation against the Emir of Daura

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, one of Nigeria's most prominent Islamic scholars, has called for the immediate removal of any Emir found guilty of immoral conduct, following a sexual harassment allegation made against the Emir of Daura, Alhaji Faruk Umar Faruk.

Gumi did not name the Emir directly, but wrote in a statement on Sunday, November 22, 2026.

As reported by Daily Trust, he said the replacement is to safeguard the integrity of the traditional institution.

"Any Emir found guilty of immoral conduct should be removed and replaced immediately to safeguard the integrity, dignity and credibility of the traditional institution."

Tourist's allegation against Emir of Daura

The allegation centres on an encounter between the Emir and a foreign tourist who visited the Daura palace on November 14, 2026.

The woman, who goes by the Instagram handle @beduinqa, was on a global tour covering 197 destinations, with Nigeria listed as her 184th stop.

She announced her arrival in the country on October 19, and went on to visit several cultural landmarks, including the palace of the Oba of Benin and the 10th coronation anniversary celebration of Oba Ewuare II on October 24 and 25 respectively.

She also visited the Kalakuta Shrine and Makoko in Lagos, as well as Kano, Katsina, and Bauchi, where she met the Emir of Bauchi at his palace.

Recounting the Daura visit in a series of Instagram posts, the tourist said she was led into a furnished room where she sat with the Emir. She alleged that he held and played with her hand, then hugged and kissed her on the cheek before allegedly touching her bre@sts.

"That was a shock for me. I told him 'Emir, no, no, no, no', 'Emir, you cannot be touching', but he was just laughing about it," she wrote.

She said the alleged encounter was particularly disturbing given that she had travelled across Nigeria without facing any such conduct in public spaces.

"I wasn't sexually assaulted at any moment when walking through streets of Nigeria, even in busy crowded places, but to my shock, I was assaulted in a palace by a traditional leader who should be behaving in exemplary and dignified way," she added.

The tourist said she chose to stay silent about the incident until she had finished her Nigerian tour and left the country. She also suggested she may not have been the first woman to face such behaviour, citing a recording made using Meta glasses as proof of the encounter.

"I suspect I wasn't first woman he assaulted but probably first one with a proof recorded," she wrote.

Amnesty International demands investigation

The allegation has since drawn widespread attention on Nigerian social media. Amnesty International has formally called on the Katsina state government and the police to investigate the matter.

Source: Legit.ng