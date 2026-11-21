Bahrain Makes Public the Official Fee for 3-Month Multiple Entry Visit eVisa
- Bahrain published the official fee breakdown for its 3-month multiple entry visit eVisa in 2026
- The total cost of obtaining the eVisa is 29 Bahraini Dinars, split across two separate charges
- Applicants must pay a submission fee and an issuance fee before the eVisa is granted
PAY ATTENTION: Find it fast with our new search feature at Legit.ng!
Bahrain has published the official fee structure for its three-month multiple entry visit eVisa, setting the total cost at 29 Bahraini Dinars (BD).
The fee is divided into two parts. Applicants must pay a submission fee of 4 BD when lodging their request, and a separate issuance fee of 25 BD once the application is approved, bringing the combined total to 29 BD.
What the Bahrain visit eVisa covers
The eVisa in question allows holders to enter Bahrain multiple times within a three-month period, making it suitable for travellers who plan to visit more than once during that window.
Fee breakdown at a glance
The two-part payment structure means applicants should budget for both charges before beginning the process:
1. Submit the request fee: 4 BD
2. Issuance fee: 25 BD
3. Total: 29 BD
Travellers are advised to account for the full 29 BD when planning their application, as both components are required before the eVisa is issued.
Bahrain publishes how long it takes to get eVisa
Legit.ng earlier reported that travellers planning a trip to Bahrain should factor in the processing time for their visa category before making any travel arrangements, as waiting periods vary depending on the type of visa required.
Source: Legit.ng
Basit Jamiu (Current Affairs and Politics Editor) Basit Jamiu is an AFP-certified journalist. He is a current affairs and politics editor at Legit.ng. He holds a bachelor's degree from Nasarawa State University (2023). Basit previously worked as a staff writer at Ikeja Bird (2022), Associate Editor at Prime Progress (2022). He is a 2025 CRA Grantee, 2024 Open Climate Fellow (West Africa), 2023 MTN Media Fellow. Email: basitjamiu1st@gmail.com and basit.jamiu@corp.legit.ng.