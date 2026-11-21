Bahrain published the official fee breakdown for its 3-month multiple entry visit eVisa in 2026

The total cost of obtaining the eVisa is 29 Bahraini Dinars, split across two separate charges

Applicants must pay a submission fee and an issuance fee before the eVisa is granted

Bahrain has published the official fee structure for its three-month multiple entry visit eVisa, setting the total cost at 29 Bahraini Dinars (BD).

The fee is divided into two parts. Applicants must pay a submission fee of 4 BD when lodging their request, and a separate issuance fee of 25 BD once the application is approved, bringing the combined total to 29 BD.

Bahrain has published the official 3-month multiple-entry visit eVisa fee structure, confirming a total application cost of 29 BD. Photo credit: NurPhoto/Getty

Source: Getty Images

What the Bahrain visit eVisa covers

The eVisa in question allows holders to enter Bahrain multiple times within a three-month period, making it suitable for travellers who plan to visit more than once during that window.

Fee breakdown at a glance

The two-part payment structure means applicants should budget for both charges before beginning the process:

1. Submit the request fee: 4 BD

2. Issuance fee: 25 BD

3. Total: 29 BD

Travellers are advised to account for the full 29 BD when planning their application, as both components are required before the eVisa is issued.

Bahrain publishes how long it takes to get eVisa

Legit.ng earlier reported that travellers planning a trip to Bahrain should factor in the processing time for their visa category before making any travel arrangements, as waiting periods vary depending on the type of visa required.

Source: Legit.ng