The UK government revealed eight categories of foreign nationals who can access a faster decision on their British citizenship applications

Eligible applicants can pay an extra £500 on top of the standard application fee to use the priority service

The priority service guarantees a decision within 30 working days for those who qualify under the listed categories

The United Kingdom has opened a faster route to British citizenship for certain categories of foreign nationals, allowing eligible applicants to receive a decision within 30 working days by paying an additional fee.

According to the UK government, those who qualify can access the priority service by paying an extra £500 on top of their standard application fee. Applicants are notified of their eligibility for the service during the online application process itself.

UK identifies applicants eligible for a 30-working-day citizenship decision. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/HANNAH MCKAY/JUSTIN TALLIS

Source: Getty Images

UK priority citizenship service

The government outlined the following eight groups of people who can apply under the priority service:

1. Foreigners applying for British citizenship through naturalisation.

2. Children under 18 whose parents are applying to register them as British citizens.

3. People applying to become British Overseas Territories citizens, British Overseas citizens, British subjects, British protected persons or British Nationals Overseas.

4. People born on or after 1 January 1983, who lived in the UK until they turned 10.

5. People applying to regain British citizenship after previously renouncing it.

6. People born to a British father whose parents were not married.

7. People born before 1 January 1983 to a British mother.

8. Stateless people applying for British citizenship.

UK priority citizenship decision

The 30-working-day window offered through the priority service is a significant reduction compared with standard processing timelines. Applicants across all eight categories must complete their applications online, at which point the system will confirm whether they are eligible to pay for the faster route.

The extra £500 is charged in addition to whatever the normal citizenship application fee would be for the applicant's specific category. The UK government has not indicated that eligibility guarantees approval, only that a decision will be communicated within the 30-working-day period.

UK sets minimum age for British citizenship

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the UK government had published its official requirements for foreigners seeking British citizenship, stating that applicants must be at least 18 years old and have the mental capacity to understand the decision to become British citizens.

The guidance also explained that children under 18 can obtain citizenship through a separate registration process, while applicants married to British citizens are assessed under slightly different requirements.

Source: Legit.ng