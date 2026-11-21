Qatar's customs authorities have outlined specific categories of valuables that all incoming travellers are required to report upon arrival

The declaration requirements cover financial instruments beyond just cash, including documents that can be used by whoever holds them

Precious metals and stones such as gold, diamonds, and pearls are among the items that must be reported to Qatari customs officials

Qatar has released an official list of items that travellers must declare to customs officials when entering the country, covering everything from cash to precious stones.

The Qatari authorities have made clear that foreigners arriving in the country are expected to report certain valuables and financial items at the point of entry. Failure to disclose these items could expose travellers to legal complications, making it important for anyone planning a trip to Qatar to familiarise themselves with the requirements before they travel.

Qatar explains what foreigners must declare when arriving in the country. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Anadolu/Craig Hastings

Source: Getty Images

Items travellers must declare at Qatar customs

According to Qatar's customs authority, the following categories of items must be declared upon entry:

1. Cash and currency: This includes both Qatari currency and any foreign currencies a traveller is carrying.

2. Financial documents and negotiable instruments: This category goes beyond physical money. It covers travellers' cheques, promissory notes, payment orders of all kinds, and any other negotiable instruments payable to the bearer. Incomplete instruments such as signed but unfilled cheques also fall under this requirement.

3. Precious metals: Gold, silver, platinum and any other valuable metals must be declared to customs officials on arrival.

4. Precious stones: Travellers carrying diamonds, emeralds, rubies, sapphires, pearls or any other precious stones are equally required to report them to customs.

Why the Qatar declarations matter for travellers

The requirement to declare these items applies broadly to all travellers entering Qatar, regardless of nationality or the purpose of their visit. The rules are especially relevant for those carrying high-value jewellery, significant amounts of cash, or financial documents as part of business travel.

Travellers are advised to prepare accurate records of any such items before departure to ensure a smooth customs process upon arrival in Qatar.

Dubai lists 11 items travellers must declare

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Dubai Customs had listed 11 categories of items travellers must declare when entering the United Arab Emirates.

The list includes medicines, weapons, drones, certain food and biological products, business goods, cash worth AED 60,000 or more, valuable items, gifts above AED 3,000, excess tobacco products, electronic cigarettes and vapes, as well as alcohol exceeding the permitted limits.

Source: Legit.ng