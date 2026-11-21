The Political Intelligence Group of Politico.ng announced plans to host six presidential candidates at a debate in Abuja on January 10, 2027

Tinubu, Atiku, Peter Obi, Seyi Makinde, Donald Duke and Adewole Adebayo are among those invited to the three-hour event

Convener Lai Omotola said only eight presidential debates had been held in Nigeria since the first in 1993, calling the gap a setback to informed voting

Nigeria's 2027 presidential election is set to include a major policy debate, with the Political Intelligence Group (PIG) of Politico.ng confirming plans to bring six presidential candidates face-to-face in Abuja on January 10, 2027.

The group's convener, Lai Omotola, made the announcement at a press conference in Lagos on Friday, November 20, saying the initiative was designed to push candidates beyond campaign slogans and into substantive policy conversations ahead of the general elections, Daily Trust reported.

President Tinubu, Atiku, Peter Obi, Seyi Makinde, Donald Duke and Adewole Adebayo are among six presidential candidates invited to the debate. Photo: Aaron Chown-WPA Pool, Olukayode Jaiyeola/NurPhoto

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The six candidates invited are President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Atiku Abubakar of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Peter Obi of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Seyi Makinde of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), Donald Duke of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), and Adewole Adebayo of the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

2027 Elections: A Case for More Debates in Nigeria

Omotola pointed to the thin history of presidential debates in Nigeria, noting that the country's first such event took place in 1993 between MKO Abiola of the Social Democratic Party and Bashir Tofa of the National Republican Convention. He said only eight presidential debates had been held in the country since then, calling this a setback for informed electoral decision-making.

He argued that the 2027 election could be among the most consequential in Nigeria's history and that debates should become a regular part of the country's electoral calendar.

"Presidential debates are important because they allow yet-to-be-decided voters to see candidates directly, compare them and subject their policies and campaign promises to scrutiny," Omotola said.

Format and Structure of the Debate

The three-hour event will be split into five segments, mixing standing, semi-seated and seated formats, with virtual audience participation also built into the programme. Each candidate will have five minutes to answer questions and two minutes for rebuttals.

Organisers said the format draws from international best practices and expressed confidence that the event would attract attention beyond Nigeria's borders.

To give candidates a stake in the process, each presidential campaign will be asked to nominate five representatives to sit on one of five committees set up to oversee the debate's organisation. The arrangement is intended to build trust in how the event is run.

Omotola also urged Nigerians to reject political violence and distractions as the campaign season gains momentum ahead of the February 2027 general elections.

Group Announces Debate for Benue South Candidates

In a related development, the Idoma in Diaspora Leadership Association has announced plans to host a virtual debate for candidates seeking election to the National Assembly in Benue South ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The association, whose membership spans the United Kingdom, United States, Canada, Russia, Germany and several other countries, said the debate is designed to give Idoma people at home and abroad a direct window into the candidates' plans before they cast their votes.

According to a notice released by the association, the event will run across two separate days. Senatorial candidates are scheduled to appear on Saturday, November 21, 2026, while those contesting House of Representatives seats will participate on Sunday, November 22, 2026.

Source: Legit.ng