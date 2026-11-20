Antonio Conte broke his silence after Manchester United chose Mauricio Pochettino over him as their new manager

United's hierarchy had concerns about Conte's personality, citing a pattern of clashes at his previous clubs

Conte pushed back strongly in an interview, invoking the name of Sir Alex Ferguson and the club's 13-year Premier League drought

Antonio Conte has spoken out after Manchester United passed him over in favour of Mauricio Pochettino, dismissing reports that the club had reservations about his working methods.

United had been searching for a permanent manager for several weeks, even before they officially parted ways with Michael Carrick.

Mauricio Pochettino during his first training session as Manchester United manager. Photo by Ash Donelon.

Source: Getty Images

According to Team Talk, Conte was at one stage considered the frontrunner for the role, but concerns within the Old Trafford boardroom about his personality ultimately counted against him.

The Italian has a well-documented history of falling out with club leadership, having departed Chelsea, Tottenham, and Napoli under difficult circumstances.

The club eventually turned to Pochettino, who gave up his role as head coach of the United States Men's National Team to take charge at Old Trafford.

Conte reacts to Manchester United snub

Speaking in an interview with Cronache di Spogliatoio, as relayed by Calciomercato, Conte rejected the narrative that United had reason to be wary of him.

"Manchester United has such an important history that if someone was afraid of my methods, I don't think the Red Devils would have been afraid of bringing in people who can build something important for you and who take you back to your history," he said.

Conte also pointed to the club's prolonged wait for a league title as context for his frustration, adding:

"Manchester United haven't won the Premier League for 13 years, when Ferguson was in charge!"

The 55-year-old spoke warmly of Sir Alex Ferguson, saying:

"Alex is a person I have the greatest respect for; I've read his book, and when I was coaching Chelsea I even had the honour of going to his house."

He closed his remarks with a pointed statement:

"I find it offensive to hear certain things said about Manchester United."

The choice of Pochettino over Conte carries a certain irony, given that both managers have previously taken charge of Chelsea and Tottenham in the Premier League. Pochettino will now begin his tenure at United when they face Liverpool.

Supercomputer predicts Pochettino's first game

Legit.ng previously reported that supercomputer predicted Liverpool vs Manchester United as Mauricio Pochettino faces his first Premier League match.

The Argentine manager took over at Old Trafford after Michael Carrick’s dismissal, and his first test will be against United’s biggest rival, Liverpool.

Source: Legit.ng