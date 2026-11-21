The UK government has announced an earned-settlement model on 2 November 2026, replacing the near-automatic 5-year pathway to permanent residency

The new system introduces five different settlement timelines based on earnings, occupation, immigration history, and how migrants entered the country

An estimated 500,000 people will now wait longer than 5 years to settle under the reforms, which the Home Secretary described as a matter of fairness

The United Kingdom (UK) government has overhauled how migrants qualify for permanent residency, announcing on 2 November 2026 that the right to settle in the country will now depend on each person's contribution and conduct rather than time alone.

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood presented the reforms to Parliament, replacing the previous system under which most migrants could apply for settled status after five years. The new model introduces five distinct timelines, ranging from three years to three decades.

UK mentions the settlement timelines for different categories of foreigners. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

UK 5 settlement timelines explained

Under the new earned-settlement model, how long a migrant waits before qualifying for permanent residency is determined by their category:

- 3 years — the highest earners

- 5 years — those earning above £50,271 (N89,427,685) annually, qualifying public-service workers such as doctors, nurses and teachers, care workers who met visa conditions and earned at least £25,000 (N44,472,800) a year, and refugees who arrived through Home Office-approved routes

- 10 years — the new default period for everyone else

- 20 years — migrants who breached immigration rules (reduced to 10 years for those who work or study)

- Up to 30 years — anyone who arrived by small boat or other clandestine entry, who faces an additional 10-year penalty on top of the standard 20-year wait

Regardless of which timeline applies, all applicants must satisfy four non-negotiable conditions before being considered: a clean criminal record, English proficiency equivalent to A-level standard, no outstanding debt to the taxpayer, and a consistent record of National Insurance contributions.

UK: What the government said

Prime Minister Andy Burnham framed the changes as a correction to what he described as a loss of immigration control following Brexit, saying the system must reward those who play by the rules and reflect the value of each person's contribution to British society.

Mahmood was more direct, stating that settled status is "one of the most valuable rights this country can offer" and that it has until now been granted almost automatically. "From today, it must be earned," she said.

The government estimates that around 500,000 people will now wait beyond the previous five-year threshold. No one will be compelled to leave the country, and all affected migrants will be eligible to apply for new visas that can eventually lead to settlement after 10 years.

Protections remain in place for those who already hold settled status, whose rights will not be altered. Family members of British citizens, Hong Kong British Nationals (Overseas), and armed forces personnel will also keep their existing pathways unchanged.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that the UK listed four categories of foreigners exempt from English language test for permanent settlement.

UK 3 years permanent residence: Foreigners eligible

Meanwhile, legit.ng previously reported that the UK announced its new earned settlement rules, including who could qualify for permanent residence after just three years.

The five-year route is no longer near-automatic: migrants must meet strict requirements on character, English, tax debts and National Insurance contributions.

Source: Legit.ng