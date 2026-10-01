Japan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has published the requirements for its Highly Skilled Professional visa, including a key document that all applicants must submit

The visa grants a five-year period of stay, setting it apart from standard short-term or tourism-based visa categories

Applicants from specific countries face additional documentation requirements beyond the standard checklist published on the official portal

Japan has outlined the requirements for its Highly Skilled Professional visa, specifying the documents applicants must gather and confirming the length of stay granted under the category.

According to the Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, successful applicants under this visa category are granted a five-year period of stay in Japan.

Japan shares the required documents for the Highly Skilled Professional visa. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Documents required for Highly Skilled Professional visa

The standard list of required documents includes:

1. A valid passport

2. One completed visa application form

3. One photograph

4. A Certificate of Eligibility (COE)

The COE is issued by a regional immigration authority operating under Japan's Immigration Services Agency and must be submitted as either the original document or a certified copy.

Nationals from Russia, CIS countries, and Georgia are required to submit two visa application forms and two photographs instead of the standard single copies.

Chinese nationals face an extended checklist. In addition to the standard documents, they must also provide a copy of their Chinese Family Register along with either a Temporary Residence Permit or a Residence Certificate.

What Certificate of Eligibility means for applicants

The COE plays a central role in the Highly Skilled Professional visa application process. However, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has made clear that holding a COE does not guarantee that a visa will be issued. The document establishes eligibility under Japanese immigration law but remains subject to the consulate's final assessment.

It is also worth noting that additional documents may be requested depending on an applicant's nationality, meaning the published checklist serves as a baseline rather than an exhaustive guide. Prospective applicants are advised to confirm current requirements with the relevant Japanese embassy or consulate in their country before submitting an application.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that Japan released a list of 16 occupations that are eligible under the specified Skilled Worker Visa programme.

Digital Nomad visa: Japan announces income requirement

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously published that Japan announces its Digital Nomad Visa, including the ¥10 million annual income requirement and strict limits on how long holders can stay.

The visa allows just one month in Japan, cannot be renewed, and requires applicants to wait six months before applying again. With the income threshold putting the option beyond many remote workers, Japan’s scheme is among the more restrictive digital nomad visas.

Source: Legit.ng