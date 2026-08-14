Aubrey Plaza's husband, filmmaker Jeff Baena, died in January 2025 after the pair quietly separated a few months before his passing. The Parks and Recreation star married Baena in 2021 after a decade together. Before her marriage, she dated actor Michael Cera and has since welcomed a baby with partner Christopher Abbott.

Jeff Baena and Aubrey Plaza at the Sundance NEXT FEST on 8 August 2014 (L). The pair at the "Life After Beth" screening on 30 July 2014. Photo: Mark Davis, Monica Schipper (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Aubrey Plaza was married to director Jeff Baena from 2021 until January 2025 .

until . The couple quietly separated in September 2024 prior to Baena's death.

prior to Baena's death. Plaza previously dated Michael Cera and is now with actor Christopher Abbott.

She welcomed her first child, a baby girl with Abbott, in July 2026.

Profile Summary

Full name Aubrey Christina Plaza Gender Female Date of birth 26 June 1984 Age 42 years old (as of August 2026) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Wilmington, Delaware, United States Current residence New York City, New York, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Height in feet 5'6" Height in centimeters 168 Weight in pounds 119 Weight in kilograms 54 Hair colour Dark Brown Eye colour Brown Mother Bernadette Plaza Relationship status Dating Partner Christopher Abbott University New York University Tisch School of the Arts Profession Actress, comedian, producer Instagram @plazadeaubrey

Who was Aubrey Plaza's husband?

The late American filmmaker Jeff Baena was Aubrey Plaza's husband. The couple began dating in 2011 after meeting through mutual friends. They kept most of their romance out of the spotlight.

Aubrey Plaza (L) and Jeff Baena attend 'The Little Hours' premiere during day 1 of the 2017 Sundance Film Festival at Library Center Theater on 19 January 2017. Photo: C Flanigan

Source: Getty Images

Aubrey Plaza and Jeff Baena secretly tied the knot in 2021 during a private ceremony at home. In May 2021, the American actress announced the news casually on Instagram, calling Baena "my husband" while promoting his film Spin Me Round.

Beyond romance, they formed a creative team. They collaborated on indie films like Life After Beth (2014) and The Little Hours (2017).

During a 2021 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Plaza explained that they decided to marry during the COVID-19 pandemic, saying:

We got a little bored one night. We got married.

Jeff Baena and Aubrey Plaza attend Lisa Edelstein's Birthday Party at a private residence on May 21, 2016, in Silver Lake, CA. Photo: David Crotty/Patrick McMullan

Source: Getty Images

Reports later revealed the pair quietly separated in September 2024. Baena tragically passed away on 3 January 2025 in Los Angeles at age 47. The Parks and Recreation star told authorities she received a text message from Baena just three hours before he was found dead in his Los Angeles home.

Explore Aubrey Plaza's dating history

While Plaza prefers privacy, her high-profile relationships have occasionally made headlines. Here is a look at her key partners over the years.

Michael Cera (2009–2010)

Aubrey Plaza and Michael Cera arrive at the 2010 MTV Movie Awards at Gibson Amphitheater on June 6, 2010, in Universal City, California. Photo: Jeff Kravitz (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Plaza dated Canadian actor Michael Cera after meeting on Scott Pilgrim vs. the World (2010). They kept their romance private for nearly a year.

Plaza confirmed the relationship during a June 2023 interview with Rolling Stone. She revealed that they lived together and almost got married spontaneously in Las Vegas.

Although their romantic relationship ended quietly, the two remained close friends and professional collaborators. Plaza still speaks warmly of Cera and respects his work.

Christopher Abbott (2010)

Christopher Abbott and Aubrey Plaza attend the 79th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on 7 June 2026 in New York City. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Aubrey Plaza is currently in a relationship with American actor Christopher Abbott. The couple welcomed their first child together in July 2026.

According to TMZ, Aubrey was spotted holding her baby in New York City after seeing Chris' last performance, Death of a Salesman. A source at the outlet said that the actress welcomed a baby girl during the last week of July.

The pair have kept their romance extremely private and later confirmed it through their pregnancy news in April 2026. A source revealed to People that the couple felt blessed:

It was a beautiful surprise after an emotional year. They feel very blessed.

The pregnancy news came a little over a year after the death of Plaza’s estranged husband, filmmaker Jeff Baena, who died in January 2025.

Aubrey Plaza and Christopher Abbott first worked together on the 2020 film Black Bear. They later reunited for the off-Broadway play Danny and the Deep Blue Sea.

Photographers first spotted the pair together in upstate New York in mid-2025. They officially confirmed their romance when announcing Plaza’s pregnancy in April 2026.

FAQs

Who is Aubrey Plaza? She is an actress, comedian, writer, and film producer from the United States, best known for Parks and Recreation and The White Lotus. Who was Aubrey Plaza's husband? The actress was married to Jeff Baena, an American screenwriter and film director, until his death in 2025. When did Aubrey Plaza's husband pass? Jeff Baena passed away on 3 January 2025 at his home in Los Angeles at the age of 47. How long was Aubrey Plaza married? Aubrey Plaza and Jeff Baena were married for nearly four years, from 2021 until his passing in January 2025, though reports indicated they had separated in late 2024. Who did Aubrey Plaza used to date? Before her long-term relationship and marriage to Jeff Baena, Aubrey Plaza was linked to actors Michael Cera and Christopher Abbott. Did Michael Cera and Aubrey Plaza ever date? They dated for about a year after co-starring in Scott Pilgrim vs. the World. Did Chris Pratt and Aubrey Plaza like each other? Chris Pratt and Aubrey Plaza shared a deep friendship and incredible comedic chemistry playing fan-favorite couple Andy Dwyer and April Ludgate on Parks and Recreation. However, they were never romantically involved in real life. Does Aubrey Plaza have children? The actress welcomed a daughter with her partner Christopher Abbott in July 2026.

The sudden loss of Aubrey Plaza's husband, Jeff Baena, in early 2025 devastated fans worldwide. Though she guards her privacy, her past relationships reflect a history defined by deep creative collaboration and mutual respect. Today, Plaza is embracing a new chapter in her personal life alongside her partner, Christopher Abbott.

Legit.ng published an article about Lauren Cohan’s husband. Lauren Cohan is a British-American actress famous for The Walking Dead. She does not have a husband because she has never been married. The star deliberately keeps details about her romantic life private.

In the mid-2010s, Cohan reportedly dated her former agent, Christian Carino. Fans also speculated about brief relationships with co-stars Steven Yeun and Jeffrey Dean Morgan. Despite these past rumors, she currently remains single.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng