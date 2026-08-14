Aubrey Plaza's husband died in 2025 after they'd quietly split — here's her full dating history
Aubrey Plaza's husband, filmmaker Jeff Baena, died in January 2025 after the pair quietly separated a few months before his passing. The Parks and Recreation star married Baena in 2021 after a decade together. Before her marriage, she dated actor Michael Cera and has since welcomed a baby with partner Christopher Abbott.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Key takeaways
- Aubrey Plaza was married to director Jeff Baena from 2021 until January 2025.
- The couple quietly separated in September 2024 prior to Baena's death.
- Plaza previously dated Michael Cera and is now with actor Christopher Abbott.
- She welcomed her first child, a baby girl with Abbott, in July 2026.
Profile Summary
Full name
Aubrey Christina Plaza
Gender
Female
Date of birth
26 June 1984
Age
42 years old (as of August 2026)
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Place of birth
Wilmington, Delaware, United States
Current residence
New York City, New York, United States
Nationality
American
Ethnicity
Mixed
Religion
Christianity
Height in feet
5'6"
Height in centimeters
168
Weight in pounds
119
Weight in kilograms
54
Hair colour
Dark Brown
Eye colour
Brown
Mother
Bernadette Plaza
Relationship status
Dating
Partner
Christopher Abbott
University
New York University Tisch School of the Arts
Profession
Actress, comedian, producer
Who was Aubrey Plaza's husband?
The late American filmmaker Jeff Baena was Aubrey Plaza's husband. The couple began dating in 2011 after meeting through mutual friends. They kept most of their romance out of the spotlight.
Aubrey Plaza and Jeff Baena secretly tied the knot in 2021 during a private ceremony at home. In May 2021, the American actress announced the news casually on Instagram, calling Baena "my husband" while promoting his film Spin Me Round.
Beyond romance, they formed a creative team. They collaborated on indie films like Life After Beth (2014) and The Little Hours (2017).
During a 2021 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Plaza explained that they decided to marry during the COVID-19 pandemic, saying:
We got a little bored one night. We got married.
Reports later revealed the pair quietly separated in September 2024. Baena tragically passed away on 3 January 2025 in Los Angeles at age 47. The Parks and Recreation star told authorities she received a text message from Baena just three hours before he was found dead in his Los Angeles home.
Explore Aubrey Plaza's dating history
While Plaza prefers privacy, her high-profile relationships have occasionally made headlines. Here is a look at her key partners over the years.
Michael Cera (2009–2010)
Plaza dated Canadian actor Michael Cera after meeting on Scott Pilgrim vs. the World (2010). They kept their romance private for nearly a year.
Plaza confirmed the relationship during a June 2023 interview with Rolling Stone. She revealed that they lived together and almost got married spontaneously in Las Vegas.
Although their romantic relationship ended quietly, the two remained close friends and professional collaborators. Plaza still speaks warmly of Cera and respects his work.
Christopher Abbott (2010)
Aubrey Plaza is currently in a relationship with American actor Christopher Abbott. The couple welcomed their first child together in July 2026.
According to TMZ, Aubrey was spotted holding her baby in New York City after seeing Chris' last performance, Death of a Salesman. A source at the outlet said that the actress welcomed a baby girl during the last week of July.
The pair have kept their romance extremely private and later confirmed it through their pregnancy news in April 2026. A source revealed to People that the couple felt blessed:
It was a beautiful surprise after an emotional year. They feel very blessed.
The pregnancy news came a little over a year after the death of Plaza’s estranged husband, filmmaker Jeff Baena, who died in January 2025.
Aubrey Plaza and Christopher Abbott first worked together on the 2020 film Black Bear. They later reunited for the off-Broadway play Danny and the Deep Blue Sea.
Photographers first spotted the pair together in upstate New York in mid-2025. They officially confirmed their romance when announcing Plaza’s pregnancy in April 2026.
FAQs
- Who is Aubrey Plaza? She is an actress, comedian, writer, and film producer from the United States, best known for Parks and Recreation and The White Lotus.
- Who was Aubrey Plaza's husband? The actress was married to Jeff Baena, an American screenwriter and film director, until his death in 2025.
- When did Aubrey Plaza's husband pass? Jeff Baena passed away on 3 January 2025 at his home in Los Angeles at the age of 47.
- How long was Aubrey Plaza married? Aubrey Plaza and Jeff Baena were married for nearly four years, from 2021 until his passing in January 2025, though reports indicated they had separated in late 2024.
- Who did Aubrey Plaza used to date? Before her long-term relationship and marriage to Jeff Baena, Aubrey Plaza was linked to actors Michael Cera and Christopher Abbott.
- Did Michael Cera and Aubrey Plaza ever date? They dated for about a year after co-starring in Scott Pilgrim vs. the World.
- Did Chris Pratt and Aubrey Plaza like each other? Chris Pratt and Aubrey Plaza shared a deep friendship and incredible comedic chemistry playing fan-favorite couple Andy Dwyer and April Ludgate on Parks and Recreation. However, they were never romantically involved in real life.
- Does Aubrey Plaza have children? The actress welcomed a daughter with her partner Christopher Abbott in July 2026.
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The sudden loss of Aubrey Plaza's husband, Jeff Baena, in early 2025 devastated fans worldwide. Though she guards her privacy, her past relationships reflect a history defined by deep creative collaboration and mutual respect. Today, Plaza is embracing a new chapter in her personal life alongside her partner, Christopher Abbott.
Legit.ng published an article about Lauren Cohan’s husband. Lauren Cohan is a British-American actress famous for The Walking Dead. She does not have a husband because she has never been married. The star deliberately keeps details about her romantic life private.
In the mid-2010s, Cohan reportedly dated her former agent, Christian Carino. Fans also speculated about brief relationships with co-stars Steven Yeun and Jeffrey Dean Morgan. Despite these past rumors, she currently remains single.
Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.
Source: Legit.ng
Naomi Karina (Lifestyle writer) Naomi Karina is a writer at Legit.ng. She joined the project in August 2022. With over four years of digital journalism experience, she specialises in biographies, entertainment, and business. Naomi holds a Bachelor of Commerce from KCA University (2012). She also earned a Higher Diploma in HR from IHRM and a Marketing Diploma from Kenyatta University. To advance her editorial skills, she completed the AFP Digital Investigation Techniques course in 2023 and the Google News Initiative training in 2024.