Zimbabwean billionaire Wicknell Chivayo posted three images on his Instagram page just days before his death in a helicopter crash

Chivayo and his wife, Lucy Muteke, were among six people who died when a helicopter went down in rural Marondera

The final photos, which showed the businessman in different settings, drew attention after news of the crash broke

Wicknell Chivayo, a Zimbabwean billionaire known for his flashy lifestyle, died alongside his wife, Lucy Muteke, and four others when a helicopter crashed in rural Marondera.

The tragedy has drawn fresh attention to the last three photographs he shared on his Instagram page just days before his death.

The last images of Zimbabwean billionaire Wicknell Chivayo. Photo credit: Sir_wicknell/Instagram.

Source: Instagram

The images, posted approximately three days before the crash via his official Instagram account @sir_wicknell, captured Chivayo in a series of familiar scenes.

One showed him seated inside what appeared to be his personal office. Another placed him behind the wheel of a luxury car.

The third, perhaps the most striking in hindsight, showed him standing in an all-white outfit in front of another high-end vehicle, a look that reflected the opulent image he had built his public persona around.

A Life Lived Publicly

Chivayo had long used social media to document his wealth and ambitions, frequently sharing glimpses of expensive cars, designer clothing, and grand projects.

His Instagram page had become something of a stage for that lifestyle, making the final three posts feel all the more poignant to the thousands of followers who scrolled back through them after news of the crash emerged.

At the time of the helicopter crash, the businessman and his wife were returning from a rural property that Chivayo had been developing.

The aircraft came down in the Marondera area, claiming all six lives on board.

Followers React to the Viral Photos

The sudden and tragic nature of the deaths, combined with the timing of the final Instagram posts, prompted a wave of emotion online.

Many who had followed Chivayo's public journey found themselves revisiting those last three images, reflecting on how ordinary and yet unknowingly final they were.

The crash has left Zimbabwe mourning one of its most recognisable and controversial business figures, whose larger-than-life presence on social media had made him a constant subject of both admiration and debate.

See the post below:

Herbert Wigwe's last messages before crash

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a chopper transporting Herbert Wigwe, the CEO of Access Holdings, crashed on Friday night in the US.

The six people on board, which include Wigwe, his wife, son, and Abimbola Ogunbanjo, a former president of NGX, are all confirmed dead.

Source: Legit.ng