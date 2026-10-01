Wicknell Chivayo: Minister Announces Victims Involved in Fatal Helicopter Crash
- Zimbabwe's Minister of Youth Empowerment Tino Machakaire confirmed the identities of all five people killed in the helicopter crash
- Prominent businessman Wicknell Chivayo and his wife Lucy perished alongside three others in the Bell 430 crash near Marondera
- The helicopter was travelling from Chikomba to Harare when it went down at approximately 5 p.m. on Wednesday, 30 September 2026
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Zimbabwe's Minister of Youth Empowerment, Development and Vocational Training, Tino Machakaire, has put names to the five lives lost in a devastating helicopter crash near Marondera on Wednesday, 30 September 2026.
The Bell 430 helicopter was travelling from Chikomba to Harare when it came down in a rural part of Marondera at around 5 p.m., according to family spokesman Herbert Chivayo. Zimbabwe Police confirmed the crash but did not release the names of those on board at the time.
A day after the tragedy, Minister Machakaire used a Facebook post to formally name all five victims: prominent businessman Wicknell Chivayo, his wife Lucy Chivayo (née Muteki), Miss Senelisiwe Magagula, Captain Kelvin T Soda, and Captain Courage Mutavirwa.
Chivayo, a well-known and often controversial figure in Zimbabwean business circles, would have celebrated his 46th birthday in November. His wife Lucy died alongside him.
Minister Machakaire Pays Tribute to Victims
In a heartfelt condolence message shared on Thursday, 1 October 2026, Machakaire described the moment he learnt of the crash as one that left him with a "deeply broken heart."
"They left their loved ones never knowing that it would be their final journey. In a single moment, families lost people they loved, voices they knew and lives they still expected to share tomorrow with," he wrote.
The minister directed his condolences specifically to the families of each victim, adding: "May God hold every grieving family close and give them strength through these darkest hours. Gone too soon."
Watch Minister Machakaire's full tribute on Facebook:
Nkechi Blessing shares last moments with Cjay
Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing paid an emotional tribute to her colleague, Cjay, following his sudden death on Wednesday, September 30, 2026.
The actress took to social media to mourn the actor, expressing shock and disbelief over his passing. In her heartfelt message, Nkechi shared the last moment that she spoke with Cjay just a few hours before his death, making the news even more difficult for her to process.
Reflecting on their last conversation, the actress appeared overwhelmed by the suddenness of the loss and the fact that she never imagined it would be their final interaction. She also mourned the plans and moments they had hoped to share but would now never come to pass.
Source: Legit.ng
Chinasa Afigbo (Entertainment Editor) Chinasa Afigbo is a pop culture/music journalist and content writer with over four years of experience in other mainstream media organisations, including Vanguard Media and Guardian Life. She holds a degree in Information Management Technology from the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO). She also moved on to pursue a program in media and communications. Chinasa has also been published in other Intl journals, like The African Report. Reach her at: chinasa.afigbo@corp.legit.ng.