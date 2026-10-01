The UK government requires sponsors to prove they can provide maintenance, accommodation and care without public funds

Sponsors residing in the UK must submit income or savings evidence covering a specific period before the date of application

Sponsors are required to sign a formal undertaking that could leave them personally liable if the applicant claims public funds

The United Kingdom has outlined five financial conditions that residents must satisfy before they can sponsor an adult dependent relative (ADR) to live in the country.

This is according to guidance published in the Immigration Rules under Appendix Adult Dependent Relative.

UK lists 5 financial conditions for sponsors bringing adult dependent relatives. Photo: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

What sponsors must prove for adult dependent

1. The first requirement is that the sponsor must demonstrate the ability to provide adequate maintenance, accommodation, and care for the applicant in the UK, all without relying on public funds.

2. The second condition requires the sponsor to submit evidence of income or savings sufficient to meet the financial threshold. The rules specify different timeframes depending on the source of income. For most employment income or savings, evidence must cover the six months immediately before the application date. Where a sponsor is on maternity, paternity, adoption, or sick pay, income from salaried employment can be shown for either the six months before the application or from the point the leave began. Self-employed sponsors must provide records for the last full financial year before the date of application, along with evidence of ongoing self-employment. Non-employment income must be shown to have been received within the 12 months before the application, and where property has been sold and converted into savings, additional requirements apply under the relevant appendix.

3. The third condition states that all income or savings evidence must be provided in the format specified under paragraphs 1, 12A, and 12B of Appendix FM-SE.

The signed undertaking and its consequences

4. Under the fourth condition, sponsors are required to sign a formal maintenance undertaking confirming that the applicant will not access public funds and that the sponsor accepts full responsibility for the applicant's maintenance, accommodation, and care. This undertaking must cover either five years from the date the applicant arrives in the UK, if the applicant is granted settlement, or the full duration of any temporary permission granted.

5. The fifth and final requirement, under ADR 6.5, carries a significant financial warning. Should the applicant access public funds at any point during the period covered by the undertaking, the UK Government reserves the right to recover those funds directly from the sponsor who signed it.

Prospective sponsors are advised to consult the full Immigration Rules under Appendix Adult Dependent Relative and Appendix FM-SE before making any application.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng