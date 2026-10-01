Pete Edochie revealed he is experiencing swelling in his hand and leg and struggling to walk during a visit to sick Ghanaian actor Emmanuel Armah in Accra

The Nollywood legend made an emotional prayer to God during the visit, asking to be taken whenever it is time so he does not burden those around him

Emmanuel Armah has been battling a serious illness for nearly 11 years, with his condition beginning in the United States

Veteran Nollywood actor Pete Edochie has opened up about his own physical health challenges during a deeply emotional visit to ailing Ghanaian actor Emmanuel Armah in Accra, Ghana.

Edochie, who is currently in Ghana for a legacy tour and to shoot a film with comedian Kwadwo Nkansah LilWin, made Armah one of his first stops after sharing the news of his intentions at the airport.

Pete Edochie breaks silence on private health battle, leaves fans concerned. Credit: @petededochie

Source: Instagram

The reunion between the two old friends took a sombre turn as both men revealed the personal battles they are quietly fighting.

Pete Edochie's health confession

Speaking during the visit, Edochie did not hold back about the state of his body. He disclosed that walking has become a challenge and that parts of his body, including his hand and leg, periodically swell up before subsiding.

Despite the difficulties, he maintained a calm and spiritual disposition, placing his fate entirely in God's hands.

"Sitting down here, I'm not very well myself. I'm not walking, that is a problem for me now, but I still have hope that I will recover myself," the legendary actor said.

He went further, offering a prayer that many found heartbreaking in its honesty: "Just take me. Don't let me bother the people who are around me. No. Just take me."

Emmanuel Armah's 11-Year battle

The visit also shed light on the condition of Emmanuel Armah, who is widely recognised as the first Ghanaian actor to be featured in a Nigerian film and who starred alongside Edochie in that debut production.

His family revealed that Armah has been ill for nearly 11 years, with the sickness originating in the United States, where he was working when he suffered from undetected high blood pressure and elevated cholesterol levels.

Armah's caregiver confirmed that he is currently undergoing physiotherapy at City Physiotherapy and receives daily massages. Despite his condition, he remains mentally alert and is able to recognise and ask after people by name.

Pete Edochie breaks his silence on health battle he quietly faced. Credit: @petedochie

Source: Instagram

During the visit, Edochie also handed over a sum of money in foreign currency to assist with Armah's medical expenses, saying a well-wisher had approached him the previous day and specifically asked that it be given to the ailing actor.

The group concluded the visit with a collective prayer session, asking God for divine healing for Armah and safe travels for Edochie.

Watch Pete Edochie's emotional visit to Emmanuel Armah:

Pete Edochie pays tribute to Olu Jacobs

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Pete Edochie paid a deeply moving tribute to his late friend and colleague Olu Jacobs.

He spoke on the actor's character, their bond, and the grief that comes with losing someone so dear.

Edochie addressed his late colleague directly, acknowledging that death is beyond any human's control once God has ordained a person's time.

Source: Legit.ng