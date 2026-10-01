The UAE has published the full list of exceptional talent categories eligible for its 10-year Golden Visa residency programme

Three broad groups are covered, spanning culture and arts, scientists and specialised professionals, and sports talents

Each category carries its own set of criteria, including salary thresholds, academic qualifications, and award requirements

The UAE has outlined three distinct exceptional talent categories through which individuals can qualify for its 10-year Golden Visa, offering long-term residency to high achievers across creative, scientific, and sporting fields.

The details were published on the official UAE Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Authority (ICP) portal, outlining the specific criteria that applicants in each category must meet.

The UAE mentions categories eligible for the 10-year Golden Visa. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Culture and arts Golden visa categories

The culture and arts route is divided into three tiers.

The Creative Category targets individuals with international or global awards and recognition from prestigious organisations, as well as those holding honorary positions at that level.

The Distinguished Category covers local and regional awards, nominations, and recognition certificates.

A third tier, the Distinguished Professional Category, is open to those with at least five years of professional experience in a creative field, with published or distributed works, notable recognition, collaboration with well-known organisations, media attention, or active membership in international arts organisations.

Scientists, professionals, and sports talents

Scientists and researchers seeking the Golden Visa require a recommendation from the Emirates Scientists Council, while religious scholars must be nominated through the Ministry of Culture and Youth. Specialists in industry and Fourth Industrial Revolution fields need backing from the Ministry of Industry, and healthcare and education professionals require recommendations from their respective ministries.

A Specialised Professionals sub-category is also available, requiring a valid work permit, a minimum of a bachelor's degree, and a monthly salary of at least AED 30,000 (N10,848,767). Comprehensive health insurance is mandatory across this section.

For sports talents, the qualifying criteria include outstanding sporting accomplishments, leadership roles within international sports federations, or recognised expertise as a sports medicine specialist.

The Golden Visa programme represents one of the UAE's key long-term residency pathways, allowing eligible individuals and their families to live, work, and study in the country for a decade without requiring a national sponsor.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that the UAE announced the residency duration for foreigners whose occupations qualify them for Golden Visa.

Golden visa: Universities whose graduates qualify

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously published that the UAE mentioned 100 universities whose graduates may qualify to apply for the Abu Dhabi Golden Visa under the University Graduates category.

For Nigerian graduates, the visa could offer a long-term residency option in a UAE destination drawing growing interest amid the japa wave.

Source: Legit.ng