US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) issued a warning to immigration applicants about a common mistake that slows processing

USCIS said submitting original documents that were not requested creates delays and may leave applicants without their papers

The government agency clarified the conditions under which it will and will not return original documents to applicants

The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has warned people applying for immigration benefits to avoid sending original documents unless the application form instructions specifically ask for them.

The agency issued the caution on September 17, 2026, via its official X account, telling applicants that photocopies are acceptable in most cases and that sending unrequested originals creates unnecessary problems.

US warns applicants against submitting original documents. Photo credit: Alex Wong

Source: Getty Images

Why USCIS flagged the issue

According to USCIS, submitting original documents that were not requested slows down the processing of applications.

The agency also warned that it may not return those documents to the applicant, which could mean losing important personal records permanently.

The agency was clear about its policy:

"We will return original documents only when we specifically requested originals."

For applicants, this means reviewing the form instructions carefully before gathering any supporting materials. If the instructions do not explicitly call for originals, photocopies should be submitted instead.

US: What applicants should do

USCIS advised applicants to read the specific instructions attached to whatever immigration form they are filing, as requirements can differ depending on the benefit being sought.

Only where the instructions explicitly call for original documents should applicants include them in their submission.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the US had warned applicants of three things they should not do while waiting for an interview decision.

US' warning to new visa holders

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the US had issued a warning to new visa holders.

According to official guidance published by the US Department of State, a consular officer will hand the approved applicant their passport containing the immigrant visa, along with a sealed packet of supporting documents.

The government has warned applicants not to open this sealed packet under any circumstances. The packet is meant to be opened only by a US immigration official at the port of entry when the visa holder arrives in America.

Source: Legit.ng