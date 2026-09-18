Japan confirmed that holders of diplomatic passports from Angola qualify for visa-free entry into the country

Angola is the only African nation on Japan's diplomatic visa exemption list, placing it among a select group of countries worldwide

Several other countries across different continents also qualify for the diplomatic visa exemption alongside Angola

Japan has confirmed that Angola is the only African country whose citizens holding diplomatic passports are permitted to enter Japan without a visa.

The exemption applies specifically to diplomatic passport holders, meaning it does not extend to ordinary Angolan passport holders travelling for tourism or business. Angola joins a select group of countries from various continents that qualify for this arrangement with Japan.

Japan identifies only African country eligible for diplomatic visa exemption. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Pool

Source: Getty Images

Japan's diplomatic visa exemption explained

A diplomatic visa exemption is a bilateral or unilateral arrangement that allows individuals carrying diplomatic passports issued by a qualifying country to enter a foreign nation without first obtaining a visa.

These agreements typically exist between countries that maintain strong diplomatic ties and are designed to facilitate official travel between governments.

Japan maintains such exemptions with a number of countries globally, spanning multiple continents. However, within Africa, Angola stands alone as the qualifying nation under this specific category.

Angola's place on Japan's list

Angola's inclusion on Japan's diplomatic visa exemption list is a notable distinction, given that the majority of African countries are not featured in this arrangement. Citizens from other African nations who hold diplomatic passports would still be required to go through the standard visa application process before travelling to Japan.

The development highlights Angola's diplomatic relationship with Japan and places the southern African country in a unique position compared to its continental neighbours, as the sole African state with this particular form of travel access to Japan.

Digital Nomad Visa: Japan names countries eligible

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Japan had listed 51 countries and territories whose citizens can apply for its Digital Nomad Visa.

The visa allows eligible foreigners to live in Japan and work online for up to six months. However, applicants must meet certain requirements, including earning at least 10 million Japanese yen per year.

Source: Legit.ng