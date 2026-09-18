A 2026 ICC arbitral tribunal in Paris examined a $ 500 , 000 payment made to Jennifer Douglas Abubakar , wife of then Vice - President Atiku Abubakar

The payment was made on January 30, 2003, just months before a minister purportedly awarded Sunrise Power a BOT contract for the Mambilla project

The tribunal said it could not rule out a link between the payment and Atiku's leading role in the Nigerian government over the Mambilla project

An International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) arbitral tribunal sitting in Paris has placed a $500,000 payment to Jennifer Douglas Abubakar, then wife of Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, under close examination as part of proceedings over the disputed Mambilla hydroelectric power project.

The findings are contained in the Final Award of the ICC's International Court of Arbitration, Case No. 26260/SPN/AB/CPB, dated September 16, 2026. The arbitration involved Sunrise Power and Transmission Company Limited, its principal, Leno Adesanya, and the Federal Government of Nigeria.

Atiku Abubakar's wife was named for collecting $500,000 in the Mambilla Power fraud Photo Credit: @atiku

Source: Twitter

The payment and its origins

PM News reported that on January 30, 2003, Adesanya transferred the $500,000 to Jennifer Douglas Abubakar's Citibank account in the United States through his offshore company, China Castle Investments Ltd. Adesanya did not deny making the transfer. He described it as a foreign-exchange transaction carried out on behalf of Atiku, who he said was a personal friend.

The tribunal rejected that explanation. It found no contemporaneous documents or witness testimony from either Atiku or Jennifer that supported the foreign-exchange account. It also noted that the money moved through China Castle, an offshore vehicle that held no bureau de change licence and whose corporate purposes did not include currency trading, rather than through Moneyline Ventures, the company Adesanya identified as his bureau de change operation.

Tribunal flags significant red flags

The timing of the payment drew particular attention from the panel. Less than four months after the transfer, on May 22, 2003, then Minister of Power and Steel Olu Agunloye purportedly awarded Sunrise a Build, Operate and Transfer (BOT) contract for the Mambilla project. The tribunal described this sequence as raising "significant red flags" about the payment, the possible use of Atiku's influence, and the subsequent contract award.

Supporting evidence reinforced the concern. A United States State Department cable dated February 25, 2003, described Adesanya as an "Atiku insider" and an associate of the then Vice-President. The tribunal also found that Atiku had been involved in the Mambilla project from at least 2001, with Adesanya testifying that his consortium's discussions with the Nigerian government had primarily run through the Vice-President's office.

In July 2002, Atiku led a Nigerian government delegation to China that included Adesanya. During that trip, Nigeria and a Chinese state-owned enterprise signed a memorandum covering several power projects, among them the Mambilla Hydroelectric Project, which was then estimated at $4.5 billion for 2,600 megawatts.

The tribunal concluded that Atiku held "a considerable degree of power and influence" within the Nigerian government during the first half of 2003.

No finding of bribery against Atiku

Despite the weight placed on circumstantial evidence, the tribunal stopped short of finding that Atiku received a bribe or directly used his office to secure the Mambilla contract for Sunrise. It said no evidence before it established that Atiku had exercised his official duties in a way that fostered the award.

However, because the $500,000 could not be verified as a genuine foreign-exchange transaction, the panel said it could not exclude the possibility that the payment was connected to Atiku's central role in the Nigerian government's handling of the Mambilla project.

Source: Legit.ng