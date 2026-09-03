Bruno Mars and Jessica Caban: 13 Years Together, No Wedding - Here's Why

Bruno Mars and Jessica Caban dated for over 13 years, one of Hollywood's longest-running low-key romances, before signs of a split emerged in late 2024. They never married. So, how did they meet, why did they keep things private, why did a proposal never come, and what do the signs say about their current status?

Bruno Mars (L) and Jessica Caban attend The 58th GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 15, 2016, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Larry Busacca (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Caban and Mars first met at a New York City hotel restaurant on the Lower East Side and have known each other since before his first album dropped in 2010.

on the Lower East Side and have known each other since before his first album dropped in 2010. Mars first confirmed the relationship publicly in a 2013 Rolling Stone article.

article. Mars brushed off marriage talk in a 2016 interview, calling Caban his best friend and saying they were simply happy.

Previous anniversary posts have been scrubbed from Caban's Instagram, and a January 2025 comment by Caban hinted at the relationship's closure.

Mars does not have any children with Caban or anyone else.

Profile summary

Full name Jessica Marie Caban Date of birth 13 June 1982 Age 44 (as of mid-2026) Place of birth New York City, USA Ethnicity Puerto Rican Profession Model, actress, fashion designer Known for Model Latina (Season 1 winner), Jane the Virgin

Who is Jessica Caban?

Five facts about Jessica Caban. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Source: Getty Images

Jessica Caban was born to Puerto Rican parents on 13 June 1982 in Manhattan, New York City. She spent her early years in Manhattan before moving to Spanish Harlem, where she completed her primary and secondary education.

After watching West Side Story as a teenager, she was inspired by Rita Moreno, which led her to take up a career in the entertainment industry.

Career highlights

Her interest in the entertainment industry was sparked during her teenage years after watching Rita Moreno's iconic performance in West Side Story. In 2002, Caban caught her first major break when she was selected as a runner-up in a nationwide talent search to model for Jennifer Lopez’s 'J-LO' clothing line.

She later achieved wider recognition in 2008 by winning the inaugural season of Sí TV's Model Latina. The reality competition victory earned her a $10,000 modelling contract with Q Management and helped launch her subsequent acting and fashion endeavours.

How did Bruno Mars and Jessica Caban meet?

Per previous reporting, Caban and Mars first met at a New York City hotel restaurant on the Lower East Side and have known each other since before his first album dropped in 2010. She eventually moved from her hometown of Harlem to Los Angeles to be near the singer-songwriter.

Mars confirmed in a 2016 Rolling Stone interview that he and Caban began dating in 2011, which is shortly after he released his debut album Doo-Wops & Hooligans.

Despite being one of music's biggest stars, Mars is actually quite private about his real-life relationship.

The relationship timeline

The couple kept things almost entirely out of the public eye in the early years. Mars first confirmed the relationship publicly in a 2013 Rolling Stone article, with the publication noting that he discussed the matter with "extreme reluctance".

That same article revealed something deeply personal. A 2013 Rolling Stone cover story claims that Mars wrote "When I Was Your Man" when he was worried that he and his girlfriend, the model Jessica Caban, were close to breaking up. They stayed together, but Mars said that he had trouble performing the song live, since it took him right back to that feeling of regret and uncertainty.

Mars said at the time, as reported by Rolling Stone:

I'm not answering any questions about this song. It's too close to home.

2014–2018: Grammys and public appearances

Though the two have rarely been seen out together in public, they've hit the Grammy Awards on three occasions, 2014, 2016 and 2018; at the latter ceremony, Mars took home six accolades.

At the 2014 Grammys, accepting the Best Pop Vocal Album award for his Unorthodox Jukebox album, Mars said onstage, "Jessica, I love you."

At the 2018 Grammy Awards, Mars was even more effusive. Accepting the Record of the Year award for "24K Magic", Mars said, "My lady, Jessica. I love you, baby. Thank you for being my rock and being by my side throughout this whole process."

The couple lived in a mansion in the Hollywood Hills with a Rottweiler named Geronimo.

Why didn't Bruno Mars marry Jessica Caban?

Mars was asked directly about marriage during his 2016 Rolling Stone profile. His response was light-hearted but telling:

She's my best friend. My rock. What's wrong with that? We're just happy.

He paused, then added: "Until she reads this."

Mars never elaborated beyond that. The genre-bending artist is actually quite private about his real-life relationship. No engagement was ever announced, and neither party ever publicly explained the absence of a proposal.

Was Jessica Caban in a Bruno Mars video?

Jessica Caban attends Entertainment Weekly's annual Comic-Con Bash at Float at Hard Rock Hotel San Diego on July 26, 2025 in San Diego, California. Photo: Chelsea Guglielmino

Source: Getty Images

This is one of the most commonly searched questions about the couple. Caban appeared in Proyecto Uno's music video Holla early in her career, but there is no verified evidence that she appeared in a Bruno Mars music video. Her on-screen work was focused on her role in Jane the Virgin and her film debut.

In the season two finale of Jane the Virgin, Bruno Mars was a musical guest at Jane's wedding, and Caban can be seen in the crowd, making it a shared on-screen moment, just not a music video.

Did Bruno Mars and Jessica Caban break up?

Speculation about a potential split began circulating in early 2024, with insiders reporting that the couple had been spending significant time apart, even missing the 2023 holidays together.

The breakup rumours intensified when fans noticed that Caban had quietly deleted previous anniversary posts from her Instagram account. While neither star directly addressed the public, sources suggested that their increasingly demanding and separate work schedules contributed to the rift.

The rumour mill posited that the couple had split as of late 2024, as a January 2025 comment by Caban hinted at the relationship's closure, with her stating she is "cheering from afar" at Mars' accomplishments. However, neither Mars nor Caban publicly denied or confirmed the rumours.

As of the time of reporting, neither has made a public statement confirming the split outright.

Do Bruno Mars and Jessica Caban have children?

Mars doesn't have any children with Caban or anyone else. The two do share a Rottweiler named Geronimo, as well as a reported $6.5 million mansion.

FAQs

What is Jessica Caban's ethnicity? Jessica Caban was born to Puerto Rican parents in Manhattan, New York City. She identifies as Puerto Rican, reflecting her Hispanic and Latina heritage. Are Bruno Mars and Jessica Caban still together? The rumour mill has posited that the couple split as of late 2024, following scrubbed anniversary posts and Caban's "cheering from afar" comment. However, neither Mars nor Caban publicly denied or confirmed the rumours. Why didn't Bruno Mars marry Jessica Caban? Mars never publicly gave a reason. When asked in 2016, he simply said she was his best friend and that they were happy. No engagement was ever announced across their 13-year relationship. Did Jessica Caban appear in a Bruno Mars music video? There is no verified record of Caban appearing in a Bruno Mars music video. In the season two finale of Jane the Virgin, Bruno Mars was a musical guest at Jane's wedding, and Caban can be seen in the crowd. Do Bruno Mars and Jessica Caban have a baby? Mars doesn't have any children with Caban or anyone else. No pregnancy or child has ever been announced or confirmed by either party.

Final word

Bruno Mars and Jessica Caban's relationship was one of the music industry's most enduring and private romances. They dated for over 13 years, shared a home, attended Grammys together, and Mars publicly credited her as his rock. Yet a wedding never came, and by early 2025, social media clues pointed to a quiet end. Neither has spoken about it directly, which, for this couple, is entirely on brand.

We also highlighted facts about Mariska Hargitay's personal and professional life, including her notable relationships leading up to her 20-year marriage to actor Peter Hermann. The couple's enduring love story is marked by heartfelt moments, including Hargitay's realisation during a church service that Hermann was her destined partner, solidifying their bond for years to come.

Source: Legit.ng