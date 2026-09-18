The Canada Border Services Agency updated its border crossing guidance, urging all travellers to know what to expect before arriving

New surtaxes on certain goods from the United States are set to take effect from September 8, 2026, affecting what travellers can bring in

The CBSA also introduced temporary border measures linked to an Ebola outbreak reported in three African countries, including the DRC

The Government of Canada has updated its official border crossing guidance, urging travellers to prepare themselves before reaching the border as a series of new measures take effect.

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) published the updated page, outlining several significant developments that will affect anyone entering, leaving, or transiting through Canada in the coming weeks.

Canada releases 2 new border crossing rules for travellers. Photo credit: Al Jazeera

Source: UGC

New Surtaxes on US Goods From September 8

One of the most immediate changes concerns trade. Starting September 8, 2026, the Canadian government will begin imposing surtaxes, also referred to as counter tariffs, on certain goods imported from the United States.

The move is framed as a direct response to tariffs that the US has placed on Canadian exports.

The CBSA has published separate guidance for importers on how these surtaxes will be applied at the border, and travellers bringing goods from the US for personal use are also advised to check how Canadian tariffs may apply to their items.

Ebola Alert and Temporary Border Health Measures

The CBSA page also highlights a public health concern. An Ebola outbreak has been reported in three countries: the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Uganda, and South Sudan. While Canadian authorities have stated that the risk to people in Canada remains low at this time, temporary border measures have been introduced to reduce the possibility of the virus entering the country.

Beyond the new developments, the agency has reminded travellers of the tools and resources available to help them prepare.

These include the ArriveCAN app's Advance Declaration feature, which allows travellers flying into Canada to submit their customs and immigration declaration before landing.

Airport arrival kiosks and eGates are also available at major international airports for identity verification and on-screen declarations.

The CBSA further noted that border officers hold the authority to conduct secondary inspections and to examine digital devices at the border. Travellers are also reminded that valid travel documents proving identity and citizenship are required for all family members crossing into Canada.

For Nigerian travellers and those in the diaspora considering a visit or move to Canada, the updated guidance is particularly relevant given the ongoing wave of Nigerians relocating abroad. Understanding border requirements, including what goods can be brought in, currency limits, and biometric verification processes, can make the difference between a smooth arrival and a stressful one at the port of entry.

Canada mentions 26 priority occupations

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Canada's Rural Community Immigration Pilot released a full list of 26 priority occupations eligible for permanent residence in 2026.

The programme targets skilled workers in healthcare, construction, engineering, and technology who are willing to settle in rural areas.

Source: Legit.ng