South Korea Announces 30 Countries Whose Citizens Can Apply for H-1 Working Holiday Visa
- South Korea's Ministry of Foreign Affairs updated its Working Holiday Visa partner list for 2026/27, naming eligible countries and their annual quotas
- The visa allows holders to work up to 25 hours per week, with employment period limits varying depending on the partner country
- Some countries received unlimited quota slots while others were assigned specific caps, with Canada topping the fixed-quota list at 12,000 spots
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South Korea's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has published its updated list of countries eligible for the Working Holiday Visa (H-1) for 2026/27, confirming which nations can send applicants and how many slots each country receives annually.
The federal government outlined partner countries, age requirements, annual quotas, and restrictions on both employment and academic activity during the visa period. All holders are permitted to work up to 25 hours per week.
South Korea: Countries eligible for Working-Holiday visa
Below is the list of 30 countries whose citizens can apply for the Working Holiday visa to South Korea:
- Andorra
- Argentina
- Australia
- Austria
- Brazil
- Belgium
- Canada
- Chile
- Czech Republic
- Denmark
- Finland
- France
- Germany
- Hong Kong
- Hungary
- Ireland
- Israel
- Italy
- Japan
- Latvia
- Luxembourg
- Netherlands
- New Zealand
- Poland
- Portugal
- Spain
- Sweden
- Taiwan
- United Kingdom (UK)
- United States of America (USA)
Several countries have been assigned a set number of visa slots per year. While a separate group of partner countries were granted unlimited quota access, meaning no annual cap restricts the number of applicants. These countries include: Australia, Germany, Sweden.
The distinction between fixed and unlimited quota countries is significant for prospective applicants, as those applying from capped nations may face more competitive selection processes depending on demand in any given year.
Applicants are advised to consult the South Korea Working Holiday Information Centre directly for the most current eligibility requirements, age restrictions, and application procedures specific to their country.
In a similar report, Legit.ng published that South Korea listed 15 visa categories that foreigners can apply for in 2026.
Japan mentions benefits of Working Holiday visa
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Japan updated its Working Holiday visa programme, which now allows eligible citizens from eight countries to apply for a second stay. The revised arrangement also gives participants the chance to work while travelling and experience Japanese culture more deeply.
The change was introduced in stages, beginning in December 2024, with South Korea and Taiwan later added under rules requiring their two stays to be non-consecutive. For many young travellers, the update offers a rare second chance to live in Japan while helping to fund the journey through temporary work.
Source: Legit.ng
Oluwadara Adebisi (Human Interest Editor) Adebisi Oluwadara is a Human Interest Editor who joined Legit.ng in January 2026. He has over seven years of experience in press release writing and journalism. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Food Science and Technology. However, he was mentored in journalism and became a certified journalist after completing the Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. He can be reached at oluwadara.adebisi@corp.legit.ng