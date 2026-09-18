South Korea's Ministry of Foreign Affairs updated its Working Holiday Visa partner list for 2026/27, naming eligible countries and their annual quotas

The visa allows holders to work up to 25 hours per week, with employment period limits varying depending on the partner country

Some countries received unlimited quota slots while others were assigned specific caps, with Canada topping the fixed-quota list at 12,000 spots

South Korea's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has published its updated list of countries eligible for the Working Holiday Visa (H-1) for 2026/27, confirming which nations can send applicants and how many slots each country receives annually.

The federal government outlined partner countries, age requirements, annual quotas, and restrictions on both employment and academic activity during the visa period. All holders are permitted to work up to 25 hours per week.

South Korea shares the names of countries that are eligible for Working Holiday visa. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

South Korea: Countries eligible for Working-Holiday visa

Below is the list of 30 countries whose citizens can apply for the Working Holiday visa to South Korea:

Andorra Argentina Australia Austria Brazil Belgium Canada Chile Czech Republic Denmark Finland France Germany Hong Kong Hungary Ireland Israel Italy Japan Latvia Luxembourg Netherlands New Zealand Poland Portugal Spain Sweden Taiwan United Kingdom (UK) United States of America (USA)

Several countries have been assigned a set number of visa slots per year. While a separate group of partner countries were granted unlimited quota access, meaning no annual cap restricts the number of applicants. These countries include: Australia, Germany, Sweden.

The distinction between fixed and unlimited quota countries is significant for prospective applicants, as those applying from capped nations may face more competitive selection processes depending on demand in any given year.

Applicants are advised to consult the South Korea Working Holiday Information Centre directly for the most current eligibility requirements, age restrictions, and application procedures specific to their country.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that South Korea listed 15 visa categories that foreigners can apply for in 2026.

Japan mentions benefits of Working Holiday visa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Japan updated its Working Holiday visa programme, which now allows eligible citizens from eight countries to apply for a second stay. The revised arrangement also gives participants the chance to work while travelling and experience Japanese culture more deeply.

The change was introduced in stages, beginning in December 2024, with South Korea and Taiwan later added under rules requiring their two stays to be non-consecutive. For many young travellers, the update offers a rare second chance to live in Japan while helping to fund the journey through temporary work.

Source: Legit.ng