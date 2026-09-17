BBNaija star Cross Okonkwo publicly defended colleague Whitemoney after the chef revealed he had been receiving advances from men

Cross shared that he personally received offers of N500 million and $200k to enter a close relationship with a man

The reality star's tweets on X sparked a wave of reactions from Nigerians, with opinions sharply divided

Big Brother Naija alumnus Cross Okonkwo stepped into a growing online conversation on Wednesday, September 16, 2026, backing fellow reality star Whitemoney after the chef went public about unsolicited advances he had been receiving from men.

Whitemoney had shared a video on Instagram revealing that some men were approaching him for romantic relationships, a disclosure that generated mixed responses online. Rather than distance himself from the controversy, Cross chose to publicly align with his colleague.

BBNaija's Cross Okonkwo defends Whitemoney over viral video about men. Photo credit@whitemoney/@crossdaboss

Source: Instagram

In a series of posts on X, Cross urged the public to ease up on Whitemoney, arguing that having a gentle or feminine energy does not make a man any less straight. He then took the conversation a step further by revealing that he himself had faced similar propositions.

Cross Okonkwo shares what he was offered

According to the reality star, men had approached him with staggering financial incentives, including an offer of 500 million naira and $200,000 in cash, alongside other material gifts, all in exchange for a same gender relationship. He said he turned every offer down.

BBNaija's Whitemoney continues trending over video about men. Photo credit@whitemoney

Source: Instagram

Cross attributed his resolve to values instilled in him by his mother from a young age, insisting that no amount of money or material wealth could compromise his principles. He also questioned whether the public would have reacted differently had he been the one to expose such messages.

In his words:

"You all should leave Whitemoney alone. A man can have feminine energy and be 💯% straight. I have been offered 500million naira, $200k, to sleep with a man, and I refused. And many other offers also. U can't buy me with money or material things; that's something my mum taught me from childhood. Whitemoney is right to post that man. If I were to post my DMS will u be mad at me also? Some men are so stupid they send you rubbish on your dms and think it's ok to send things to people. I understand some people play and go down like that, especially in our community and industry."

Here is the X post made by Cross about Whitemoney :

Reactions to Cross Okonkwo's Post

The tweets drew swift responses on X, with opinions ranging from scepticism to outright support.

@Maclems3 wrote:

"Bcos I give you chance to talk you want use lie kill me. Easy Taiga."

@peaceight_ commented:

"We need men to stand up for each other. Thank you Cross for standing up for your brother."

@Obi_nna_ya_ responded:

"500 million ke? Calm down with these lies nah.

BBNaija's Cross gives his life to Christ

Legit.ng earlier reported that Cross publicly proclaimed his spiritual reformation via social media, stating that God had arrested him.

The reality star stated his devotion by expressing God's glory and love. He noted that there was a revival going on in the world. Cross urged others to join him in serving God, highlighting the importance of faith and salvation.

"I have been arrested by GOD, moving forward I belong to JESUS CHRIST who is the Savior of the world. He has called me to do his work and build his Kingdom. A lot of revival is happening right now on earth. "

Source: Legit.ng