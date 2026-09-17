Saudi Arabia turned down Nigeria's formal request for more Hajj slots, leaving the country's 2027 allocation unchanged

NAHCON confirmed Nigeria's total approved quota stands at 50,000 slots split between government pilgrims and licensed tour operators

NAHCON chairman warned that the September 26, 2026 deadline for uploading pilgrim data is firm, with no extensions allowed

Saudi Arabia has rejected Nigeria's appeal for an increase in its 2027 Hajj pilgrim quota, the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) confirmed, dashing the hopes of thousands of aspiring pilgrims and several state pilgrim welfare boards that had pushed for more slots.

NAHCON said it formally approached the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah seeking additional slots to meet rising demand from Nigerian Muslims, but the Kingdom cited capacity limitations, structural constraints at the holy sites, and its policy of adhering strictly to approved country quotas as reasons for turning down the request.

Saudi Arabia rejects Nigeria's bid to increase its 2027 Hajj allocation Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Facebook

Nigeria's 2027 Hajj allocation remains fixed at 35,000 slots for government-sponsored pilgrims and 15,000 for licensed tour operators, giving the country a total of 50,000 approved places.

NAHCON acknowledges disappointment

NAHCON Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Ambassador Ismail Abba Yusuf, acknowledged that the outcome would frustrate many Nigerians who had hoped to perform the pilgrimage.

"We appreciate the deep spiritual desire of many Nigerian Muslims to perform Hajj and understand the expectations of states and stakeholders seeking additional slots. While every effort was made to secure an upward review, the Saudi authorities have communicated their final position based on operational realities and capacity considerations," he said.

Ambassador Yusuf asked state pilgrim boards and licensed tour operators to manage their existing allocations transparently and to comply fully with all deadlines set by both NAHCON and the Saudi Nusuk platform.

September 26 deadline is final

On the operational side, Ambassador Yusuf was firm: the deadline for uploading prospective pilgrims' data on the Nusuk platform is September 26, 2026, and no extensions will be considered.

"Kindly note that the deadline for uploading prospective pilgrims' data remains September 26, 2026. We urge all partners, state pilgrim boards, tour operators and representatives to ensure that all required information is submitted before this date, as no extensions will be granted," he said.

For Nigerians who cannot secure a slot in 2027, the NAHCON chairman offered some encouragement, revealing that the Commission has already opened its registration portal for the 2028 Hajj season and is now accepting applications.

Ambassador Yusuf added that further details on operational guidelines and the new business-to-business framework for the 2027 exercise would be released through official NAHCON channels. He urged all stakeholders to cooperate, noting that adherence to Saudi-approved quotas is a global requirement affecting every country that sends pilgrims to the holy sites.

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Shettima criticises NAHCON chairman

Legit.ng earlier reported that Kashim Shettima, the vice president of Nigeria, has been said to have accused the chairman, Prof. Abdullahi Saleh-Usman, of NAHCON, of acting as a sole administrator.

Shettima, in a letter, warned the NAHCON Chairman against alleged violations of the procurement process, sidelining of the commission's members, gross misconduct, illegal appointment of aides and several others.

President Bola Tinubu had, in August 2024, announced the appointment of Professor Abdullahi Saleh-Usman as the chairman of the hajj commission. Saleh-Usman's appointment followed the sacking of the former NAHCON chairman, Jalal Arabi.

Source: Legit.ng