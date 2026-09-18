WhatsApp will require iOS 15.5 or later from November 30, 2026, affecting users on older iPhone software

iPhone 6s, iPhone 7 and first-generation iPhone SE owners can keep using WhatsApp by installing iOS 15.8.8

Older iPads, including the iPad Air 2 and iPad mini 4, must also update before the deadline

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

WhatsApp will raise the minimum iOS version required to run its messaging app from November 30, 2026, requiring iPhone users to have iOS 15.5 or later.

The change will affect owners of older iPhone models still running earlier versions of iOS 15, including the iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, first-generation iPhone SE, iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus.

WhatsApp changes requirements for older iPhones; five devices face serious updates. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

However, users of these devices will not necessarily need to replace their phones. All five models can run newer versions of iOS 15, meaning owners can continue using WhatsApp by installing the latest software update available for their devices.

WhatsApp sets new iOS requirement

WhatsApp currently supports iPhones running iOS 15.1 and newer, but its official support page says that from November 30, only devices running iOS 15.5 and later will be supported.

The messaging platform, owned by Meta, regularly reviews the operating systems it supports as devices and software evolve.

It said the process considers older devices with fewer users, as well as operating systems that may lack current security updates or the functionality required to support newer WhatsApp features.

For owners of the iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, first-generation iPhone SE, iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus, the last available software update is iOS 15.8.8, which is above WhatsApp's new minimum requirement.

What affected iPhone users should do

This means owners of the five affected models do not need to purchase a newer iPhone simply because WhatsApp is changing its requirements.

Users can check for available updates by opening Settings, selecting General, then Software Update, and installing the latest version supported by their device.

They can also confirm the iOS version currently installed by going to Settings, selecting General, and then About.

Updating before the November 30 deadline should allow users of the older devices to maintain access to WhatsApp.

Older iPads also affected

The change also extends to older iPads, with WhatsApp requiring iPadOS 15.5 or later.

The iPad Air 2 and iPad mini 4, which can be updated to iPadOS 15.8.8, are among the older devices users should check before the deadline.

The move follows WhatsApp's broader practice of phasing out support for older operating systems.

In 2025, the platform raised its minimum iOS requirement to 15.1, ending support for devices such as the iPhone 5s, iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus because they could not be updated beyond iOS 15.0, according to a BusinessDay Report.

Most iPhone users unlikely to be affected

Older iPhones face new requirements as WhatsApp asks users to upgrade. Credit: Novatos

Source: AFP

For most iPhone users, the latest change is unlikely to disrupt because devices running newer versions of iOS already meet the new requirement.

WhatsApp Business users should also note the November 30 deadline, as the same iOS requirement applies to the business messaging app.

The company is expected to notify users running affected software ahead of the deadline and encourage them to update their devices to maintain access to the platform.

WhatsApp unveils major calling feature

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that WhatsApp has announced a major update to make voice and video calls easier, smarter, and more convenient for millions of users worldwide.

The Meta-owned messaging platform has officially launched five new calling features, including long-awaited voice and video calls directly on web browsers.

Source: Legit.ng