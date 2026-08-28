Quinton "Rampage" Jackson has three sons, Raja, Elijah, and D'Angelo, and a daughter, Naname Nakia. His eldest son, Raja, made international headlines in August 2025 after a viral assault on a pro wrestler during a live-streamed event. His daughter stays firmly out of the drama.

Rampage Jackson and his son Raja Jackson posing outdoors. Photo: @rampagejackson on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Rampage Jackson has five children: sons Raja, D'Angelo, and Elijah, daughter Naname Nakia, and a fifth child born in 2023.

Raja Jackson was arrested on a felony assault charge in September 2025.

charge in September 2025. The assault on wrestler Stuart "Syko Stu" Smith was livestreamed and widely shared across social media.

Rampage Jackson publicly condemned his son's actions .

. Naname Nakia Jackson, Rampage's only daughter, keeps a private, academically focused life.

Who is Rampage Jackson?

Quinton Ramone Jackson, born 20 June 1978, is an American online streamer and former mixed martial artist, actor, kickboxer, and professional wrestler known by his ring name Rampage Jackson.

He is a former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion and unified the Pride Middleweight Championship belt. Due to his eccentric personality and aggressive fighting style, Jackson became a star in Japan during his tenure with Pride FC and helped pioneer MMA's growth into a worldwide sport.

The American online streamer has four children: D'Angelo and Raja from previous relationships and Elijah and Naname Nakia with his ex-wife Yuki. All three boys share "Rampage" as a middle name, while Naname has just "'Page".

How many sons does Rampage Jackson have?

Rampage Jackson has three sons: Raja, Elijah, and D'Angelo.

Rampage and his former wife Yuki Imoto have two children together named Elijah and Naname Nakia. Jackson has two more children, Raja and D'Angelo, from other women.

Rampage Jackson married Yuki Imoto in 2002. They briefly separated in 2006 after Yuki found out about his earlier affair and a child, Raja Jackson, born in 2000.

The couple faced a major strain in 2006 when Yuki discovered that Rampage had fathered Raja from an earlier affair. Following the revelation, they had a brief separation and, although they reconciled years later, formally filed for divorce in 2020.

He cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason. Yuki Imoto received $500,000 as a settlement, and Jackson kept all his property.

Who is Raja Jackson?

Raja Jackson was born on 2 May 2000 in the United States. He is an American MMA fighter and the son of UFC legend Quinton "Rampage" Jackson. Known by his nickname "da Clone", Raja grew up around the fight world and carved out his own path in combat sports.

Raja Jackson posing outdoors. Photo: @rampagejackson on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Raja decided he wanted to follow his father into the MMA world in his early adulthood. His first amateur bout took place in 2021; he won that fight and went on to come out on top in his second and third amateur matchups in 2022. He began competing in professional fights in 2023, racking up one win and one loss by the time he encountered Syko Stu.

He made his pro debut with a TKO victory at United Fight League 2 on 13 May 2023. He goes by @rampagejr.da_clone on Instagram, where he has around 33,000 followers.

What happened with Rampage Jackson's son Raja?

Video of the incident at a KnokX Pro Wrestling Academy event on 23 August 2025 showed Raja Jackson entering the ring during a match, slamming Stuart Smith to the mat before mounting him and punching him in the face more than two dozen times, prompting other wrestlers to pull Jackson away.

The incident was shown on Kick, a live streaming platform, and revealed Raja slamming Stuart Smith, also known as "Syko Stu", to the mat before punching him several times in the head while the wrestler was motionless on the canvas.

Smith spent several days in intensive care before being released on 31 August. He later detailed his injuries on Facebook, stating that he had a "serious head injury," as well as trauma to both jaws, a laceration to his upper lip, and a fracture to the maxilla bone, which resulted in the loss of several teeth.

Rampage Jackson's response

Rampage was quick to address the incident publicly. In a post on social media, he explained his understanding of what had occurred.

It was bad judgement, and a work that went wrong. Raja is a MMA fighter not a pro wrestler and had no business involved in an event like this. I don't condone my son's actions AT ALL!

Rampage Jackson said the assault was part of a previously planned performance that "went wrong" after Smith apparently angered Raja Jackson by unexpectedly hitting him in the side of the head earlier in the day.

Speaking on The Ariel Helwani Show, Rampage said:

I think he should do a little [jail] time. Do a little community service, and go to anger management class, get some therapy.

The arrest and felony charges

Raja Jackson was arrested on a felony assault charge. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department website, he was arrested, booked, and held on $50,000 bail.

Raja Jackson in a San Fernando courtroom. Photo: Christina House

Source: Getty Images

He was charged with felony battery causing serious injury and misdemeanor battery, following what was described as a staged wrestling moment that turned violent at KnokX Pro Wrestling Academy in Sun Valley.

On 6 May 2026, Raja entered a no-contest plea to felony battery causing serious bodily injury as part of a plea deal. The agreement required him to serve 90 days in Los Angeles County jail, complete two years of formal probation, and pay $81,703.38 in restitution to Stuart "Syko Stu" Smith.

Raja began serving his 90-day jail sentence on 2 July 2026. His attorney said he would likely be released around September 2026, when his next hearing is scheduled.

Who is Naname Nakia Jackson, Rampage's daughter?

Full name Naname Nakia Jackson Date of birth 15 July 2005 Age 20 (as of 2025) Parents Quinton "Rampage" Jackson & Yuki Imoto Nationality American Heritage Japanese-American Education Fordham University Social media Not publicly active

Born on 15 July 2005, Naname Nakia Jackson is the youngest of Rampage's children and his only daughter. She is the child of Rampage and his former wife, Yuki Imoto.

Naname Nakia Jackson is the youngest of Rampage's children and his only daughter. The child of Rampage and Yuki Imoto, she represents the Japanese-American blend that defines part of Rampage's family story. She grew up in California with her brothers but has always had her own identity.

Her middle name is "Page," which differs from her brothers, many of whom carry "Rampage" as a middle name.

Does Rampage Jackson have a Japanese daughter?

Yes. Naname Nakia Jackson is biracial, with her father's African-American roots and her mother's Japanese heritage. Nanami is a Japanese name, carrying meanings tied to "seven seas" or "beautiful wave," reflecting her mother's Japanese heritage.

How old is Rampage's daughter and what is she doing?

Rampage has posted about her great academic record — she reportedly graduated high school with a GPA over 4.0 and is now a student at Fordham University.

Naname Nakia Jackson and her father, Rampage, posing together outdoors on a sunny day. Photo: @VineWorld on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

While her brother Raja made headlines for a brutal assault at a KnokX Pro Wrestling event, Naname has carved out her own place in the family, mostly avoiding the chaos that has surrounded her father's work and her brother's name.

In 2026, Naname Nakia Jackson continues to live a very private life. She is not active on social media and does not share her daily life online.

What happened to Rampage Jackson's wife?

Rampage Jackson married Yuki Imoto in 2002. She played a supportive role during his early MMA career and reportedly left her wealthy family in Japan to move to the United States to stand by Rampage.

Following the revelation of Raja's birth from an earlier affair, the couple had a brief separation and, although they reconciled years later, formally filed for divorce in 2020. Yuki maintains a very private life and largely stays out of the public eye despite her high-profile marriage.

Jackson welcomed a fifth child in 2023. Details of the baby's birth, name, and the mother's identity remain unknown.

How many sons does Rampage Jackson have?

Rampage Jackson has three known sons: Raja Jackson, Elijah Jackson, and D'Angelo Jackson, plus daughter, Naname Nakia Jackson, and a fifth child born in 2023.

Who is Raja Rampage Jackson?

Raja Jackson, 26, is the son of Quinton "Rampage" Jackson. He was caught on video assaulting pro wrestler Stuart Smith (also known as Syko Stu) at the KnokX Pro Wrestling Academy in Los Angeles in August 2025. He is a professional MMA fighter who fights under the nickname "da Clone."

Who is Rampage Jackson's eldest son?

Raja Jackson was born on 2 May 2000, making him the eldest of Rampage's confirmed sons. D'Angelo is also cited as coming from a previous relationship, though his birth year is not publicly confirmed.

Does Rampage Jackson have a Japanese daughter?

Yes. Naname Nakia Jackson is Rampage's youngest child and only daughter, born to his former wife Yuki Imoto, who is Japanese. Naname is biracial and reflects a Japanese-American heritage through both her name and background.

What happened to Rampage Jackson's wife Yuki Imoto?

After a brief separation and later reconciliation, Rampage and Yuki formally filed for divorce in 2020. Jackson cited "irreconcilable differences," and Yuki received $500,000 as part of the divorce settlement. She continues to live privately.

At Raja's July 2026 sentencing, Stuart "Syko Stu" Smith addressed the court about the lasting effects of his injuries. Smith said he had experienced memory loss and reduced cognitive function and had been unable to work for nearly a year. Despite the impact of the assault, he told the court that he "holds no grudges" against Raja.

Rampage Jackson's family tells a story of contrasts. His eldest son Raja made global news for all the wrong reasons after a livestreamed assault at a Los Angeles wrestling event, leading to a felony arrest and charges. His daughter, Naname Nakia, represents the opposite end of the spectrum — quietly excelling at Fordham University and avoiding public attention entirely. Rampage himself publicly condemned his son's actions and called for consequences, showing that even the most fearsome fighters face difficult moments off the canvas.

We also highlighted facts about Raja Jackson, the son of UFC legend Quinton "Rampage" Jackson, who made headlines for his violent attack on pro wrestler Stuart "Syko Stu" Smith during a live wrestling event. The incident, which left Smith with severe injuries and led to Jackson's felony charge and jail time, has sparked widespread debate on violence in sports and the responsibilities of athletes.

Source: Legit.ng