The All Progressives Congress named governors and senators to lead its 2027 presidential campaign across six geopolitical zones

The appointments cover every region in Nigeria, from the North-West to the South-East, signalling early mobilisation by the ruling party

Prominent figures including Lagos Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Senator Modu Sheriff are among those picked for the roles

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has named six zonal campaign coordinators to lead its 2027 presidential campaign across Nigeria's six geopolitical zones, with sitting governors and senators taking up the key roles.

The appointments span every region in the country, drawing on a mix of executive and legislative figures within the ruling party's fold.

Tinubu gives appointments to Governor Sani, four other governors and Senator Modu Sheriff Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Governor Uba Sani — North-West

Uba Sani, the Governor of Kaduna State, will coordinate the APC's presidential campaign across the North-West zone. He has been an active figure in the party's structure since his election and is expected to mobilise support across Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Zamfara, Sokoto, Kebbi, and Jigawa states.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu — South-West

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu takes charge of the South-West zone, which includes Nigeria's commercial capital. His appointment is widely seen as significant given Lagos's outsized political and economic weight within the region.

Governor Umar Bago — North-Central

Mohammed Umar Bago, the Governor of Niger State, will lead the party's campaign efforts across the North-Central zone. The zone, which includes Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory, covers some of the most politically contested states in the country.

Senator Bassey Otu — South-South

Senator Bassey Otu has been appointed to coordinate the South-South zone, a region with considerable oil wealth and a complex political landscape. His experience in the Senate positions him to navigate the zone's diverse interests on behalf of the party.

Governor Ndubuisi Mbah — South-East

Governor Ndubuisi Mbah of Enugu State will coordinate the South-East, the zone that has historically been a stronghold of opposition parties. His appointment reflects the APC's continued push to deepen its presence in the region ahead of 2027.

Senator Modu Sheriff — North-East

Senator Ali Modu Sheriff, a veteran Nigerian politician, takes on the North-East zone. He brings decades of political experience to the role, having previously served as Governor of Borno State and as a party chairman, making him one of the most seasoned figures among the six appointees.

See the full list of the campaign council on X here:

Shehu Sani lists campaign promises Nigerians should reject

Legit.ng earlier reported that former Kaduna Senator Shehu Sani published a list of 16 campaign promises he believes Nigerians should treat with deep scepticism, warning citizens not to be swayed by politicians who make pledges they have no intention of honouring.

Sani, a rights activist and former legislator known for his outspoken commentary on Nigerian politics, shared the list publicly, opening with a direct challenge to voters to engage their critical thinking before accepting any such vow from what he called "bourgeoisie politicians."

Source: Legit.ng