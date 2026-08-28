Former Super Eagles midfielder Abiodun Obafemi called on the NFF to approach Michael Emenalo for a key leadership role following the federation's leadership crisis

The NFF president, general secretary, and all 11 executive committee members resigned on August 27, 2026, leaving Nigerian football without direction

Emenalo served as Technical Director at Chelsea FC and later as CEO of the Saudi Pro League, building one of the strongest CVs in African football administration

Nigerian football is searching for new leadership after the entire Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) executive collapsed on Thursday, August 27, when president Ibrahim Gusau, general secretary Mohammed Sanusi, and the remaining 11 members of the executive committee all stepped down.

Gusau, who was elected in September 2022 and had just 34 days left in his tenure, announced his resignation at a press conference in Abuja.

Former Chelsea director Michael Emenalo has been backed to replace Ibrahim Gusau as NFF president following his resignation. Photo by Matthew Ashton

Source: Getty Images

According to BBC Sport, he said the decision came "after consultation with family, friends and stakeholders," and expressed confidence that Nigerian football would find a better path forward.

The timing could hardly be worse as Nigeria's men's team has missed the last two FIFA World Cups, and pressure on the NFF peaked in recent weeks after the Super Falcons were knocked out of the Women's Africa Cup of Nations in the quarter-finals by Cameroon.

They then lost a World Cup play-off against South Africa, ending Nigeria's unbroken run at the Women's World Cup since the tournament began in 1991.

The Super Falcons had entered the competition as defending champions.

Although the Super Eagles reached the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations final under Gusau's watch, the back-to-back World Cup absences represent a sharp decline for a country long considered one of Africa's strongest football nations.

Nigeria's age-grade teams have also failed to make a meaningful impact at the continental or global level in recent years.

The NFF has since called an emergency congress in Abuja to map out the way forward.

Obafemi calls on NFF to target Emenalo

Amid the uncertainty, former Super Eagles midfielder Abiodun Obafemi has put forward Michael Emenalo, the former Chelsea Technical Director and ex-CEO of the Saudi Pro League, as the name he believes could transform Nigerian football administration.

Obafemi argued that the NFF should not wait for Emenalo to signal interest but should actively pursue him, given the scarcity of Nigerian administrators with his calibre of global experience.

"The NFF shouldn't wait for Michael Emenalo to indicate interest. They should approach him because people with his level of experience don't come around often," Obafemi told Sports247.

Emenalo, himself a former Super Eagles defender, was central to Chelsea's recruitment strategy during one of the club's most decorated periods before taking on senior roles in Saudi Arabian football.

Obafemi described him as "one of the most qualified Nigerians in world football administration," adding that "his experience at Chelsea and in Saudi Arabia speaks for itself, and Nigerian football would benefit immensely from his knowledge."

The former midfielder believes Emenalo's background in player development, football governance, and elite club management is precisely what the federation needs as the Super Eagles rebuild under head coach Eric Chelle and the country pursues long-term structural reform.

Mikel Obi interested in NFF job

In a related development, Legit.ng reported about John Obi Mikel's aspirations to take on a leadership role within the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) as he seeks to combat corruption and restore integrity to the country's football system.

Following Nigeria's heartbreaking consecutive failures to qualify for the FIFA World Cup, Mikel's call for transparency and accountability resonates deeply with fans yearning for a revival of national pride in football.

Source: Legit.ng