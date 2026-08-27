AAC governorship candidate Doris Ogala has declared her 100% support for detained IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu

Ogala promised that securing Kanu’s pardon and release would be among her priorities if she becomes Abia State governor in 2027

The actress also backed Omoyele Sowore’s presidential bid, insisting that an AAC-led federal government would support Kanu

Nollywood actress and African Action Congress, AAC, Abia State governorship candidate Doris Ogala has made her position on Nnamdi Kanu crystal clear.

Ogala, while speaking during an interview with ABN TV, expressed unwavering support for the detained Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, leader.

The actress described Kanu as a “messiah” and “prophet,” claiming that several of his warnings about Nigeria have eventually become reality.

AAC governorship candidate Doris Ogala has declared her 100% support for detained IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu. Photos: Doris Ogala/Nnamdi Kanu.

Source: Instagram

She stated:

“I support what Nnamdi Kanu is doing 100% because he’s like a messiah, he’s like a prophet that we didn’t see coming.”

Ogala makes promise ahead of 2027

With the 2027 Abia governorship election approaching, Ogala revealed what could be one of her first moves if she emerges victorious.

The actress said she would seek Kanu’s pardon and work towards securing his release.

“And let me tell you something: if I am the governor today, the first thing I will seek for is Nnamdi Kanu’s pardon,” she said.

Her declaration adds Kanu’s continued detention to the issues she is likely to campaign on ahead of the election.

Ogala also expressed confidence in AAC presidential candidate Omoyele Sowore, saying he would release Kanu if elected president.

According to her, the party does not support Kanu’s continued detention and is fully behind him.

She also appealed to President Bola Tinubu to reconsider Kanu’s imprisonment and release him immediately.

For Ogala, however, the bigger hope appears to be a change of leadership in 2027, with the actress insisting that Kanu’s freedom would be pursued under a Sowore presidency.

Watch the X video of Doris Ogala's interview here:

Reactions trail Doris Ogala's promise to Nnamdi Kanu

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@Anayo_DePilot stated:

"Mtcheeeewwwww . MNK has become someone to be used to do political campaign..... rvbbish. Tell us what you will do differently if elected,,,,,just wear yellow beret dey whine yourself"

@FaiZaNFahAD4 noted:

"Why do we entertain stupidity. Eventually the business of politics has become classless, Socrates couldn’t have been any less right ! “Politics much like a craft that requires professional skills should be handled by experts rather than untrained masses”

Ogala promised that securing Kanu’s pardon and release would be among her first priorities if she becomes Abia State governor in 2027. Photo: Doris Ogala.

Source: Instagram

Doris Ogala introduces her mother

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Doris Ogala shared a heartwarming video introducing her mother, Pastor Lizzy Ogala, to fans.

The video showcased her mother’s singing talent and strong bond with the actress. Ogala described her mother as the most beautiful and expressed gratitude to God.

Source: Legit.ng