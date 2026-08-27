Australia's Department of Home Affairs has confirmed the cost of the Employer Nomination Scheme visa (subclass 186) for skilled workers in 2026

The Direct Entry stream of the visa allows employer-nominated skilled workers to live and work in Australia permanently

It is noteworthy that the visa comes with a starting fee that may be reduced under specific limited circumstances for eligible applicants

Australia has set the application fee for its Employer Nomination Scheme (ENS) visa at AUD 6,140 (roughly ₦6.1 million), making it one of the pathways through which skilled foreign workers can secure permanent residency in the country.

The Australian Government Department of Home Affairs published the details of the visa, specifically the Direct Entry stream of the subclass 186 visa, which is designed for skilled workers who have been formally nominated by an Australian employer and wish to live and work in Australia on a permanent basis.

Australia reveals how much skilled workers must pay for a special permanent visa. Photo Credit: Hilary Wardhaugh

Source: Getty Images

What the Australian ENS visa offers

Unlike temporary work arrangements, the Direct Entry stream grants holders the right to remain in Australia permanently.

To be eligible, an applicant must secure a nomination from an approved Australian employer, meet the relevant skills and qualification requirements for the nominated occupation, and satisfy health and character requirements set by the Department of Home Affairs.

The base application fee starts from AUD 6,140 (roughly ₦6.1 million), though the department noted that concessions on the fee apply in limited circumstances. Applicants should verify whether they qualify for any reduction before lodging their application.

Australia ENS visa: How to apply

The visa is processed through the Department of Home Affairs' official immigration portal. Prospective applicants are advised to review the full eligibility criteria, including the specific requirements tied to the Direct Entry stream, before submitting an application.

The department makes clear that the employer must first lodge a valid nomination before the worker can apply for the visa.

Full details of the visa, including eligibility conditions, required documents, and processing information, are available on the Department of Home Affairs' official page for the Employer Nomination Scheme visa (subclass 186) Direct Entry stream.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Australia had set an age limit for skilled workers seeking a special permanent visa.

Australia gives conditions for skilled workers seeking ENS

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia had listed six conditions for skilled workers seeking a permanent visa pathway.

The requirements were published on the department's official immigration portal and apply to applications lodged in 2026.

One of the more critical conditions is the skills assessment requirement.

Source: Legit.ng