US President Donald Trump has signed an executive order seeking to rename Lake Ontario to Lake America.

The move comes after trade talks between the US and Canada collapsed late last week, and the US imposed new 50% tariffs on $20bn (C$28bn) worth of Canadian goods. Canada will implement "dollar for dollar" counter tariffs next month.

Trump signs order to rename Lake Ontario to Lake America

Source: Getty Images

Trump has repeatedly posted threats about renaming the lake, one of the five Great Lakes that straddle both countries, on social media amid the trade dispute.

He said on Thursday the move was "official, effective immediately" and that his administration has "filed all the necessary papers, documents" to make the change.

When Trump took the White House in 2025, he signed a similar order that changed the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America. Mexico has rejected the name change, arguing a single country cannot rename a shared body of international water.

It also led to a dispute between Mexico and tech giant Google, which renamed the gulf in its maps application.

Trump's latest order directs the US Department of the Interior to update the Geographic Names Information Service - the official repository of domestic geographic names in the US - to reflect the name change, the president said.

Canada, however, does not have to recognise name changes made by other countries and officials dismissed the idea in remarks earlier this week

"We'll always call it Lake Ontario," said Industry Minister Melanie Joly on Tuesday.

The names of four of the Great Lakes - Ontario, Huron, Michigan and Erie - originate from indigenous words. Lake Superior was named after an anglicised French word. Lake Ontario, the smallest of the Great Lakes, borders both the Canadian province and the US state of New York.

As he signed the order on Thursday in the Oval Office, Trump said it wasn't a direct message to Canada, but that America's northern neighbour "has been ripping us off for a long time on trade".

Trump said he'd been thinking about renaming the lake "for a long time".

"So if you think about it, we have a gulf and we have a lake," Trump said.

"Now, all we need is an ocean. So maybe we'll have to change the name of the Atlantic and or the Pacific. Maybe we'll change them both."

The name change request comes amid a trade dispute that has seen US-Canada relations fall to new lows, with insults thrown back-and-forth between the Trump administration and Canadian officials over the past week.

There was a hint on Thursday that there was room for a return to the negotiating table sometime in the future.

Canadian US trade minister, Dominic LeBlanc, said in a post on X that the US had withdrawn some of its demands around labelling requirements in French "and is confirming that measures to promote French language and Canadian culture will not be subject to future US trade actions".

"We look forward to further constructive US clarifications on their other positions, which would create the possibility of a mutually beneficial trade agreement that respects Canadian sovereignty".

Trade talks collapsed at the last minute late on Friday night, with both sides accusing the other of demanding last-minute changes to a tentative deal.

Source: Legit.ng