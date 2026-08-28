Cardi B has opened up about her experience with Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye, describing him as the opposite of his stern online appearance

The Grammy-winning rapper said the Nigerian footballer is “really sweet” and “very kind” despite looking intimidating on social media

Cardi’s candid description comes after the pair were spotted together at several high-profile events in Paris and Venice

American rapper Cardi B has given fans a glimpse into the personality of Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye, revealing what the footballer is really like away from the pitch and social media.

Cardi B described Maduka Okoye as the opposite of his stern online appearance. Photos: Cardi B/Maduka Okoye.

Source: Getty Images

Cardi shared the insight while speaking in her September 2026 Vogue Arabia cover story, amid growing public interest in her apparent friendship with the Nigerian international, reports Yahoo News.

The pair have been spotted together at several high-profile events in Europe, fueling speculation about the nature of their relationship.

Cardi B says Maduka Okoye is really sweet

While discussing her encounter with Okoye, the rapper said the goalkeeper's real personality is quite different from the impression his social media presence may give.

“He was really sweet,” the rapper said.

Cardi went on to explain that Okoye may appear intimidating online, particularly because of his serious facial expression.

“When you see him on social media, he looks very strict, stern, but he is very kind,” she added.

Cardi B hints at seeing more of Okoye

Cardi's description of Okoye did not end the curiosity surrounding their relationship.

When Vogue Arabia asked whether fans could expect to see more of the Nigerian goalkeeper around her, the rapper responded with a coy “I hope so,” accompanied by a giggle.

Cardi B was spotted with Maduka Okoye together at several high-profile events in Paris and Venice. Photo: Cardi B.

Source: Instagram

Maduka Okoye's ex lashes out at goalkeeper

Earlier, Legit.ng reported about the serious allegations made by Jelicia Westhoff against Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye, including claims of domestic violence and neglect.

As the football star faces intense scrutiny over his reported relationship with American rapper Cardi B, Westhoff's heart-wrenching accusations raise questions about his responsibilities as a father.

Source: Legit.ng