The EFCC confirmed its investigation into the N12 billion federal intervention fund will continue despite sweeping leadership changes at the NFF

NFF President Ibrahim Musa Gusau resigned on Thursday after nearly four years in office, citing consultations with family and stakeholders

Gusau's exit followed the Super Eagles' failure to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup and a difficult run for several Nigerian national teams

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has confirmed that its investigation into how the Federal Government's N12 billion intervention fund was spent will press ahead, regardless of the mass resignation of Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) officials.

EFCC spokesperson Dele Oyewale told journalists on Friday that the inquiry would not be derailed by the leadership changes at the football body. Some NFF officials linked to the matter had already been invited by investigators and had provided statements, with a source previously disclosing that certain officials remained on administrative bail pending the outcome of the probe.

EFCC vows to sustain investigation of the NFF Photo Credit: @thenff

Source: Twitter

According to Leadership, the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) is also jointly investigating the matter. The N12 billion fund was approved in 2024 to settle outstanding salaries, allowances and bonuses owed to Nigeria's national teams and coaching staff.

Despite the release of these funds, complaints over unpaid entitlements persisted across several national teams. The controversy deepened after the NFF turned down a Freedom of Information request for documents on how the money was used, saying the records were already in the possession of the EFCC and ICPC.

Gusau defends record on his way out

On Thursday, NFF President Ibrahim Musa Gusau resigned alongside General Secretary Mohammed Sanusi and other members of the Executive Committee, having spent three years and 11 months in office. He had 34 days left on his four-year term when he stepped down. Gusau was first elected NFF president on September 30, 2022, in Benin City, Edo State.

At a press conference in Abuja, Gusau said the decision followed consultations with family, friends and stakeholders, and was taken in the best interests of Nigerian football. He defended his time at the helm, pointing to coaching education reforms, greater stability in the Nigeria Premier Football League calendar, improved refereeing standards in continental competitions and the development of a 68-room players' hostel and training pitches at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja. He also noted that a long-awaited CAF A Licence course was set to begin in September.

On the international stage, Gusau highlighted the Super Eagles' silver and bronze medals at recent Africa Cup of Nations tournaments and the Super Falcons' triumph at the 2025 Women's Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

However, his tenure ended under significant pressure. The Super Eagles failed to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the Super Falcons missed out on the 2027 Women's World Cup in what would be Nigeria's first absence from the tournament since it began, and the Flying Eagles also failed to secure a place at the next Africa U-20 Cup of Nations.

Tinubu issues new directive on Nigerian football

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that President Bola Tinubu ordered a full overhaul of Nigerian football on August 27, 2026, citing repeated failures to qualify for major tournaments.

Tinubu blamed structural weaknesses within the football system rather than a lack of talent, passion, or public investment.

The National Sports Commission Chairman has been directed to lead a consultative process involving the NFF, FIFA, and CAF.

Source: Legit.ng