Portable publicly named Wizkid, Davido, Burna Boy and Olamide, accusing them of abandoning Poco Lee during his legal crisis in the UK

Poco Lee was arrested in mid-August and faces charges including sexual assault and attempted rȧpe, with a court date set for September 15

Fans online pushed back at Portable's call-out, arguing that UK legal proceedings cannot be resolved the same way issues are handled in Nigeria

Controversial singer Portable has thrown a grenade into the Nigerian music industry, publicly shaming some of its biggest names for their silence over Poco Lee's ongoing legal trouble in the United Kingdom.

In a video that has since gone viral, the Zazu crooner, whose full name is Habeeb Okikiola Badmus, pointed fingers directly at Afrobeats superstars Wizkid, Davido, Burna Boy and Olamide.

Portable criticises Nigerian music stars over their response to Poco Lee’s UK charges. Photo: portablebaeby/wizkid/pocolee

Source: Instagram

Portable argued that Poco Lee moved in their circles, danced with them, and rolled in the same spaces, yet none of them has stepped forward to support the dancer now that he is in serious trouble.

"Poco dey stay with Una, dey roll with Una, and Una no fit bail him. Where is Burna Boy, Wizkid, Olamide or Davido? Una no fit do anything to help Poco Lee. This is the time he needs them, make dey come out for him. Shame on you all," Portable said in the video.

Poco Lee's UK court appearance

Poco Lee, a popular dancer, whose real name has not been officially confirmed in proceedings, was arrested in mid-August and is currently being held on remand in the UK.

He faces charges of sexual assault, attempted rȧpe and assault by penetrȧtion. He is scheduled to appear before Snaresbrook Crown Court in London on September 15, 2026, at 10 a.m.

His management and legal team have since issued a public statement urging restraint, asking the media and public to avoid spreading unverified information about the case.

The team emphasised that Poco Lee deserves a fair hearing and that the matter should be resolved through due process rather than public pressure.

Watch Portable calling out Davido, Wizkid and others over Poco Lee's UK arrest below:

Fans react to Portable's call-out

Portable's comments sparked a heated debate online, though much of the pushback was aimed at his reasoning rather than the artists he named.

Many users pointed out that the UK justice system operates very differently from Nigeria's, and that no amount of celebrity influence or money could fast-track or derail a legal proceeding there.

@shaggi384736 wrote:

"One thing you no understand is UK no be Nigeria just a call can sort many things"

@Naija_Genius replied:

"Just de open mouth waaaaa. You think UK is Nigeria you can talk to one or two people you will be free.. Go mumu na jail you go chop"

@anas_titilayo asked:

"What did you guys want them to do exactly Una think say nah like Nigeria wey money Dey settle everything Abi Una want make them carry gun go rescue him"

@CodedBoy67902 added:

"What are they suppose to do? Invade UK? Una think say Nigeria wey them fit use money bail am?"

@sepremque68229 noted:

"Lol, it's funny hw these people tink UK is NIGERIA, even CHRIS BROWN and NICKI MINAJ wey do anyhw dey face legal battle"

@AbiodunFawi concluded:

"Una too day talk for here help as how...even there own citizen them day jail them for small thing way we fit settle for here Nigeria but them they follow protocols and laws"

Portable questions Wizkid, Davido, Burna Boy and Olamide over Poco Lee’s UK arrest and charges. Photo: portablebaeby/wizkid/davido

Source: Instagram

Poco Lee's Friend Calls for Support

Legit.ng reported that Rahman Jago appealed for compassion and restraint after reports that his friend Poco Lee was being held on remand in the UK over an alleged assault offence, saying there was more to the matter than the public knew.

He urged people not to exploit the situation for social-media attention, while online reactions ranged from calls for due process to criticism of celebrity support.

At the time, the Metropolitan Police told Legit.ng it could not disclose case details or identify an arrested person unless a location was provided, and that further information would only be released after a formal charge.

Source: Legit.ng